530 K Street #1115

530 K St. #1115

San Diego, CA 92101



____________________________

Available SOON



OPEN HOUSE MARCH 21ST & 22ND FROM 1PM-6PM



https://www.facebook.com/events/s/open-house-san-diego-condo-for/219047592567698/

____________________________

DETAILS:

•2 bedroom/2 bathroom downtown condo

• $2650 per month

• $2600 deposit

• $45 application fee per adult

• One small dog ok with deposit



FEATURES:

•TOP FLOOR condo in the heart of Gaslamp!

• Floor to ceiling windows with downtown views

•Quiet and low to no street noise

• Upgraded, modern interior

• Washer/dryer in unit

•One assigned parking space

• Patio attached from living room

• Stainless steel appliances

• 10 foot ceilings!

•Amenities include fitness center, BBQ area, and deck



APPLICATION PROCESS:

• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis

• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid

• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and combined monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent

• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,650, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 08/01/2020



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.