San Diego, CA
530 K Street #1115
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:07 PM

530 K Street #1115

No Longer Available
Location

530 K St, San Diego, CA 92101
Gaslamp

Amenities

530 K St. #1115
San Diego, CA 92101

____________________________
Available SOON

OPEN HOUSE MARCH 21ST & 22ND FROM 1PM-6PM

https://www.facebook.com/events/s/open-house-san-diego-condo-for/219047592567698/
____________________________
DETAILS:
•2 bedroom/2 bathroom downtown condo
• $2650 per month
• $2600 deposit
• $45 application fee per adult
• One small dog ok with deposit

FEATURES:
•TOP FLOOR condo in the heart of Gaslamp!
• Floor to ceiling windows with downtown views
•Quiet and low to no street noise
• Upgraded, modern interior
• Washer/dryer in unit
•One assigned parking space
• Patio attached from living room
• Stainless steel appliances
• 10 foot ceilings!
•Amenities include fitness center, BBQ area, and deck

APPLICATION PROCESS:
• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid
• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and combined monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,650, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available 6/8/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 K Street #1115 have any available units?
530 K Street #1115 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 K Street #1115 have?
Some of 530 K Street #1115's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 K Street #1115 currently offering any rent specials?
530 K Street #1115 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 K Street #1115 pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 K Street #1115 is pet friendly.
Does 530 K Street #1115 offer parking?
Yes, 530 K Street #1115 offers parking.
Does 530 K Street #1115 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 530 K Street #1115 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 K Street #1115 have a pool?
No, 530 K Street #1115 does not have a pool.
Does 530 K Street #1115 have accessible units?
No, 530 K Street #1115 does not have accessible units.
Does 530 K Street #1115 have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 K Street #1115 does not have units with dishwashers.
