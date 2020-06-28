530 K Street #1115

Amenities
530 K St. #1115
San Diego, CA 92101
Available SOON
OPEN HOUSE MARCH 21ST & 22ND FROM 1PM-6PM
DETAILS:
•2 bedroom/2 bathroom downtown condo
• $2650 per month
• $2600 deposit
• $45 application fee per adult
• One small dog ok with deposit
FEATURES:
•TOP FLOOR condo in the heart of Gaslamp!
• Floor to ceiling windows with downtown views
•Quiet and low to no street noise
• Upgraded, modern interior
• Washer/dryer in unit
•One assigned parking space
• Patio attached from living room
• Stainless steel appliances
• 10 foot ceilings!
•Amenities include fitness center, BBQ area, and deck
APPLICATION PROCESS:
• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid
• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and combined monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,650, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 08/01/2020
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.