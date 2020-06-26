All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5283 Judson Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5283 Judson Way
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

5283 Judson Way

5283 Judson Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5283 Judson Way, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome 3 Bedroom house w/ 2 car garage. MUST SEE!!! - 5283 Judson Way is conveniently located in San Diego, right off I-8. This 3 bedroom 1 bath has hardwood floors running throughout. The kitchen is fully equipped with fridge, stove/oven, and dishwasher. There is a 2 car garage with washer and dryer included. This large yard is fully fenced in and has unobstructed views. The deposit is equal to one month's rent($2395.00). If you would like to set up an appointment, please call Cam at (858)231-0004.

(RLNE3816847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5283 Judson Way have any available units?
5283 Judson Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5283 Judson Way have?
Some of 5283 Judson Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5283 Judson Way currently offering any rent specials?
5283 Judson Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5283 Judson Way pet-friendly?
No, 5283 Judson Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5283 Judson Way offer parking?
Yes, 5283 Judson Way offers parking.
Does 5283 Judson Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5283 Judson Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5283 Judson Way have a pool?
No, 5283 Judson Way does not have a pool.
Does 5283 Judson Way have accessible units?
No, 5283 Judson Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5283 Judson Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5283 Judson Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University