Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome 3 Bedroom house w/ 2 car garage. MUST SEE!!! - 5283 Judson Way is conveniently located in San Diego, right off I-8. This 3 bedroom 1 bath has hardwood floors running throughout. The kitchen is fully equipped with fridge, stove/oven, and dishwasher. There is a 2 car garage with washer and dryer included. This large yard is fully fenced in and has unobstructed views. The deposit is equal to one month's rent($2395.00). If you would like to set up an appointment, please call Cam at (858)231-0004.



(RLNE3816847)