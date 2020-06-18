5282 Canning Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Clairemont Cul-de-sac Home - Remodeled cul-de-sac home ready for you to call home! Close to everything, elementary school, shopping center and mid way between I-5 and 805 freeways. Home has had multiple upgrades over the last few years. Air Conditioning just added. Remodeled guest bathroom. Kitchen just remodeled with new cabinets, quartz countertops and tile flooring. Vinyl fencing surrounds the property. Sky lights in family room, dining room and both bathrooms. Large back yard with patio. Gardener is included.



