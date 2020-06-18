All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5282 Canning Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5282 Canning Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5282 Canning Place

5282 Canning Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5282 Canning Place, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Clairemont Cul-de-sac Home - Remodeled cul-de-sac home ready for you to call home! Close to everything, elementary school, shopping center and mid way between I-5 and 805 freeways. Home has had multiple upgrades over the last few years. Air Conditioning just added. Remodeled guest bathroom. Kitchen just remodeled with new cabinets, quartz countertops and tile flooring. Vinyl fencing surrounds the property. Sky lights in family room, dining room and both bathrooms. Large back yard with patio. Gardener is included.

Call or email to schedule your showing.

(RLNE4718921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5282 Canning Place have any available units?
5282 Canning Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5282 Canning Place have?
Some of 5282 Canning Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5282 Canning Place currently offering any rent specials?
5282 Canning Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5282 Canning Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5282 Canning Place is pet friendly.
Does 5282 Canning Place offer parking?
No, 5282 Canning Place does not offer parking.
Does 5282 Canning Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5282 Canning Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5282 Canning Place have a pool?
No, 5282 Canning Place does not have a pool.
Does 5282 Canning Place have accessible units?
No, 5282 Canning Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5282 Canning Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5282 Canning Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University