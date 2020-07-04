Amenities
5277 Westport View Dr Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Home with large backyard. - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the desirable neighborhood of Ocean View. The home offers A/C, open living, bedroom downstairs, large backyard with gazebo & BBQ, close to schools, shopping, & freeways.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2,850.00
- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes.
- PETS: Yes.
- Utilities: Tenant pays all.
- Term: Min 1 year.
HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now"
3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability
Patrize Properties, Inc
2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249
Encinitas, CA 92024
CalBRE #02090924
760-652-5114
***Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.***
(RLNE5143460)