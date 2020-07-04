All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

5277 Westport View Dr

5277 Westport View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5277 Westport View Drive, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
5277 Westport View Dr Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Home with large backyard. - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the desirable neighborhood of Ocean View. The home offers A/C, open living, bedroom downstairs, large backyard with gazebo & BBQ, close to schools, shopping, & freeways.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2,850.00
- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes.
- PETS: Yes.
- Utilities: Tenant pays all.
- Term: Min 1 year.

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now"
3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Patrize Properties, Inc
2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249
Encinitas, CA 92024
CalBRE #02090924
760-652-5114

***Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.***

(RLNE5143460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5277 Westport View Dr have any available units?
5277 Westport View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5277 Westport View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5277 Westport View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5277 Westport View Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5277 Westport View Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5277 Westport View Dr offer parking?
No, 5277 Westport View Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5277 Westport View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5277 Westport View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5277 Westport View Dr have a pool?
No, 5277 Westport View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5277 Westport View Dr have accessible units?
No, 5277 Westport View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5277 Westport View Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5277 Westport View Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5277 Westport View Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5277 Westport View Dr has units with air conditioning.
