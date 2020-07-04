Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

5277 Westport View Dr Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Home with large backyard. - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the desirable neighborhood of Ocean View. The home offers A/C, open living, bedroom downstairs, large backyard with gazebo & BBQ, close to schools, shopping, & freeways.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2,850.00

- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes.

- PETS: Yes.

- Utilities: Tenant pays all.

- Term: Min 1 year.



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now"

3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Patrize Properties, Inc

2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249

Encinitas, CA 92024

CalBRE #02090924

760-652-5114



***Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.***



(RLNE5143460)