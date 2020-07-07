All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5272 Manhasset Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5272 Manhasset Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:09 AM

5272 Manhasset Drive

5272 Manhasset Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5272 Manhasset Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
New remodel this summer:)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5272 Manhasset Drive have any available units?
5272 Manhasset Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5272 Manhasset Drive have?
Some of 5272 Manhasset Drive's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5272 Manhasset Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5272 Manhasset Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5272 Manhasset Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5272 Manhasset Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5272 Manhasset Drive offer parking?
No, 5272 Manhasset Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5272 Manhasset Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5272 Manhasset Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5272 Manhasset Drive have a pool?
No, 5272 Manhasset Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5272 Manhasset Drive have accessible units?
No, 5272 Manhasset Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5272 Manhasset Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5272 Manhasset Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University