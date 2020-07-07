Rent Calculator
5272 Manhasset Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:09 AM
5272 Manhasset Drive
5272 Manhasset Drive
No Longer Available
Location
5272 Manhasset Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College West
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
New remodel this summer:)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5272 Manhasset Drive have any available units?
5272 Manhasset Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5272 Manhasset Drive have?
Some of 5272 Manhasset Drive's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5272 Manhasset Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5272 Manhasset Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5272 Manhasset Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5272 Manhasset Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5272 Manhasset Drive offer parking?
No, 5272 Manhasset Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5272 Manhasset Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5272 Manhasset Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5272 Manhasset Drive have a pool?
No, 5272 Manhasset Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5272 Manhasset Drive have accessible units?
No, 5272 Manhasset Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5272 Manhasset Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5272 Manhasset Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
