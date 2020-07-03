All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5254 Southhampton Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5254 Southhampton Cove
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

5254 Southhampton Cove

5254 Southhampton Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5254 Southhampton Cove, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4B/3.5BA w/ Attached Garage, Bonus Room and Large Yard! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Spacious 4B/3.5BA house available for lease in Carmel Valley featuring approximately 2,904 SF of living space over two levels. Open living room, dining & kitchen. Kitchen features ample cabinet space with access to backyard. Large fenced in yard with lush landscape. Separate laundry room located off of 2 car attached garage includes utility sink and workshop area! Master bedroom features 2 walk-in closets and attached bathroom with dual sinks, soaking tub and shower stall. Huge bonus room located upstairs with large windows overlooking backyard. Great location in Carmel Valley close to the 56 Freeway!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $4075
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D hook-ups
- PET RESTRICTIONS: One pet max under 40lbs considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJHHskMlksA
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Carmel Valley
- PARKING: Attached 2-car garage (with workshop) and driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1998

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5687730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5254 Southhampton Cove have any available units?
5254 Southhampton Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5254 Southhampton Cove have?
Some of 5254 Southhampton Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5254 Southhampton Cove currently offering any rent specials?
5254 Southhampton Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5254 Southhampton Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 5254 Southhampton Cove is pet friendly.
Does 5254 Southhampton Cove offer parking?
Yes, 5254 Southhampton Cove offers parking.
Does 5254 Southhampton Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5254 Southhampton Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5254 Southhampton Cove have a pool?
No, 5254 Southhampton Cove does not have a pool.
Does 5254 Southhampton Cove have accessible units?
No, 5254 Southhampton Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 5254 Southhampton Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 5254 Southhampton Cove does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
KOLL Center
904 State Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University