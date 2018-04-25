525 11 th Ave Unit #1511

Amenities

East Village Condo with a View - 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom, plus loft, 1025 sq. ft. condo in the heart of East Village

Condo located at Park Boulevard West

Hardwood flooring in Living Room and hallway

Newer Carpet in bedrooms

Beautiful kitchen, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances

Living Room has built-in shelves, fireplace and balcony

Good size master with en-suite and walk-in closet

Spiral staircase to loft/office with slider French-door and roof top balcony with wet bar, small refrigerator, great views

Amenities include Tandem parking space, Spa, exercise room, and outdoor patio.

Walk to restaurants, ballpark and enjoy the excitement of downtown living

Small pet OK with additional security deposit

Available Early April

12 month lease required

Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a viewing

Non-smoking property



