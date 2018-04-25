525 11 th Ave Unit #1511

Amenities
East Village Condo with a View - 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom, plus loft, 1025 sq. ft. condo in the heart of East Village
Condo located at Park Boulevard West
Hardwood flooring in Living Room and hallway
Newer Carpet in bedrooms
Beautiful kitchen, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances
Living Room has built-in shelves, fireplace and balcony
Good size master with en-suite and walk-in closet
Spiral staircase to loft/office with slider French-door and roof top balcony with wet bar, small refrigerator, great views
Amenities include Tandem parking space, Spa, exercise room, and outdoor patio.
Walk to restaurants, ballpark and enjoy the excitement of downtown living
Small pet OK with additional security deposit
Available Early April
12 month lease required
Non-smoking property
