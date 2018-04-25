All apartments in San Diego
525 11 th Ave Unit #1511

525 11th Ave · (619) 683-9274
Location

525 11th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 525 11th Ave Unit 1511 · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
hot tub
East Village Condo with a View - 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom, plus loft, 1025 sq. ft. condo in the heart of East Village
Condo located at Park Boulevard West
Hardwood flooring in Living Room and hallway
Newer Carpet in bedrooms
Beautiful kitchen, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances
Living Room has built-in shelves, fireplace and balcony
Good size master with en-suite and walk-in closet
Spiral staircase to loft/office with slider French-door and roof top balcony with wet bar, small refrigerator, great views
Amenities include Tandem parking space, Spa, exercise room, and outdoor patio.
Walk to restaurants, ballpark and enjoy the excitement of downtown living
Small pet OK with additional security deposit
Available Early April
12 month lease required
Please call Mercer Properties at 619.683.9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE 01359752
www.MercerProperties.com
Non-smoking property

(RLNE3521887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 11 th Ave Unit #1511 have any available units?
525 11 th Ave Unit #1511 has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 11 th Ave Unit #1511 have?
Some of 525 11 th Ave Unit #1511's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 11 th Ave Unit #1511 currently offering any rent specials?
525 11 th Ave Unit #1511 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 11 th Ave Unit #1511 pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 11 th Ave Unit #1511 is pet friendly.
Does 525 11 th Ave Unit #1511 offer parking?
Yes, 525 11 th Ave Unit #1511 does offer parking.
Does 525 11 th Ave Unit #1511 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 11 th Ave Unit #1511 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 11 th Ave Unit #1511 have a pool?
No, 525 11 th Ave Unit #1511 does not have a pool.
Does 525 11 th Ave Unit #1511 have accessible units?
No, 525 11 th Ave Unit #1511 does not have accessible units.
Does 525 11 th Ave Unit #1511 have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 11 th Ave Unit #1511 does not have units with dishwashers.
