Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5240 Remington Road
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:09 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5240 Remington Road
5240 Remington Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5240 Remington Road, San Diego, CA 92115
College West
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5240 Remington Road have any available units?
5240 Remington Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 5240 Remington Road currently offering any rent specials?
5240 Remington Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5240 Remington Road pet-friendly?
No, 5240 Remington Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5240 Remington Road offer parking?
No, 5240 Remington Road does not offer parking.
Does 5240 Remington Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5240 Remington Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5240 Remington Road have a pool?
No, 5240 Remington Road does not have a pool.
Does 5240 Remington Road have accessible units?
No, 5240 Remington Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5240 Remington Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5240 Remington Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5240 Remington Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5240 Remington Road does not have units with air conditioning.
