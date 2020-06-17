All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5234 Mount Alifan Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5234 Mount Alifan Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:10 AM

5234 Mount Alifan Drive

5234 Mount Alifan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5234 Mount Alifan Drive, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
Fully Furnished Townhome for Rent in Clairemont for $3600/month - Beautiful, fully furnished 4 bed, 2.5 bath townhome for rent in Clairemont. Very clean home with spacious living room and open kitchen. Peaceful patio area perfect for BBQ and relaxing. Awesome stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and in unit washer and dryer. Just a short drive to the 5, 805, 52, and 163 freeways. Complex comes with community pool, a kiddy pool, arcade, basketball court, community room and outdoor BBQs.

Call (619)456-7659 to Schedule a viewing.

* 1 Year Lease Required

* First Months Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.

* Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

* Pets are only allowed if specified above.

* We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

* We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

* This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

* To submit an application, go to www.ChooseRMG.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

* Realty Management Group is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (619) 456-0000 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

(RLNE5670776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5234 Mount Alifan Drive have any available units?
5234 Mount Alifan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5234 Mount Alifan Drive have?
Some of 5234 Mount Alifan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5234 Mount Alifan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5234 Mount Alifan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5234 Mount Alifan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5234 Mount Alifan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5234 Mount Alifan Drive offer parking?
No, 5234 Mount Alifan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5234 Mount Alifan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5234 Mount Alifan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5234 Mount Alifan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5234 Mount Alifan Drive has a pool.
Does 5234 Mount Alifan Drive have accessible units?
No, 5234 Mount Alifan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5234 Mount Alifan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5234 Mount Alifan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University