All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5230 Calle Rockfish Unit 101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5230 Calle Rockfish Unit 101
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

5230 Calle Rockfish Unit 101

5230 Calle Rockfish · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Ocean Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5230 Calle Rockfish, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Modern 4BR 3.5BA Tri Level Townhome - New Development, Resort Like Pool, 2 Car Garage, A/C, NO PETS - ***Available November 5th***

***PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB, PROPERTY IS STILL OCCUPIED. CONTACT GPM FOR VIEWINGS***

**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be considered complete until the property has been toured. If you Apply prior you will not be ahead of those who followed instructions. Schedule a showing online at www.gpmsandiego.com.***

5230 Calle Rockfish #101
San Diego, CA 92154

Located in the Playa Del Sol Complex

CROSS STREET: Avenida Playa del Sol

4 Bedrooms
3.5 Baths
Estimated 1857 sq. ft.
Tri-Level Townhome
Attached 2 Car Garage + 2 Car Driveway
Central AC & Heat
Built-in 2017

Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove/Oven
Microwave
Stainless Steel Appliances
Quartz Countertops
Kitchen Island
Vinyl Plank Flooring
Recessed Lighting & Modern Light Fixtures

Neutral Paint Throughout
Open Floor Plan
Carpet in All Bedrooms
Tile Flooring in Bathrooms
2 Car Garage + 2 Car Driveway
Central AC/Heat

1ST FLOOR
Entry Level
1 Bedroom
1 Full Bath
Garage

2ND FLOOR
Kitchen
Living Room
Ceiling Fan in Living Room
Half Bathroom
Balcony off Kitchen
Washer/Dryer

3RD FLOOR
Master Bedroom
Double Sink in Master Bathroom
2 Bedrooms
Hall Bath
Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Resort Style Pool
BBQ's
Gym
Playground

CLOSE TO:
Parks
Hiking Trails
Restaurants
Shopping
Kaiser Hospital
Las Americas

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Water/Sewer
Cable/Phone

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2995.00

PET INFORMATION:
No Pets - FIRM
*We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

**Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5227183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5230 Calle Rockfish Unit 101 have any available units?
5230 Calle Rockfish Unit 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5230 Calle Rockfish Unit 101 have?
Some of 5230 Calle Rockfish Unit 101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5230 Calle Rockfish Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
5230 Calle Rockfish Unit 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5230 Calle Rockfish Unit 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5230 Calle Rockfish Unit 101 is pet friendly.
Does 5230 Calle Rockfish Unit 101 offer parking?
Yes, 5230 Calle Rockfish Unit 101 offers parking.
Does 5230 Calle Rockfish Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5230 Calle Rockfish Unit 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5230 Calle Rockfish Unit 101 have a pool?
Yes, 5230 Calle Rockfish Unit 101 has a pool.
Does 5230 Calle Rockfish Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 5230 Calle Rockfish Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 5230 Calle Rockfish Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5230 Calle Rockfish Unit 101 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University