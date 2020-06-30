5230 Calle Rockfish Unit 101

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Modern 4BR 3.5BA Tri Level Townhome - New Development, Resort Like Pool, 2 Car Garage, A/C, NO PETS - ***Available November 5th***



***PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB, PROPERTY IS STILL OCCUPIED. CONTACT GPM FOR VIEWINGS***



**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be considered complete until the property has been toured. If you Apply prior you will not be ahead of those who followed instructions. Schedule a showing online at www.gpmsandiego.com.***



5230 Calle Rockfish #101

San Diego, CA 92154



Located in the Playa Del Sol Complex



CROSS STREET: Avenida Playa del Sol



4 Bedrooms

3.5 Baths

Estimated 1857 sq. ft.

Tri-Level Townhome

Attached 2 Car Garage + 2 Car Driveway

Central AC & Heat

Built-in 2017



Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Stove/Oven

Microwave

Stainless Steel Appliances

Quartz Countertops

Kitchen Island

Vinyl Plank Flooring

Recessed Lighting & Modern Light Fixtures



Neutral Paint Throughout

Open Floor Plan

Carpet in All Bedrooms

Tile Flooring in Bathrooms

2 Car Garage + 2 Car Driveway

Central AC/Heat



1ST FLOOR

Entry Level

1 Bedroom

1 Full Bath

Garage



2ND FLOOR

Kitchen

Living Room

Ceiling Fan in Living Room

Half Bathroom

Balcony off Kitchen

Washer/Dryer



3RD FLOOR

Master Bedroom

Double Sink in Master Bathroom

2 Bedrooms

Hall Bath

Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms



COMMUNITY FEATURES

Resort Style Pool

BBQ's

Gym

Playground



CLOSE TO:

Parks

Hiking Trails

Restaurants

Shopping

Kaiser Hospital

Las Americas



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Water/Sewer

Cable/Phone



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $2995.00



PET INFORMATION:

No Pets - FIRM

*We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



**Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5227183)