5230 Calle Rockfish Unit 101

Amenities
Modern 4BR 3.5BA Tri Level Townhome - New Development, Resort Like Pool, 2 Car Garage, A/C, NO PETS - ***Available November 5th***
5230 Calle Rockfish #101
San Diego, CA 92154
Located in the Playa Del Sol Complex
CROSS STREET: Avenida Playa del Sol
4 Bedrooms
3.5 Baths
Estimated 1857 sq. ft.
Tri-Level Townhome
Attached 2 Car Garage + 2 Car Driveway
Central AC & Heat
Built-in 2017
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove/Oven
Microwave
Stainless Steel Appliances
Quartz Countertops
Kitchen Island
Vinyl Plank Flooring
Recessed Lighting & Modern Light Fixtures
Neutral Paint Throughout
Open Floor Plan
Carpet in All Bedrooms
Tile Flooring in Bathrooms
1ST FLOOR
Entry Level
1 Bedroom
1 Full Bath
Garage
2ND FLOOR
Kitchen
Living Room
Ceiling Fan in Living Room
Half Bathroom
Balcony off Kitchen
Washer/Dryer
3RD FLOOR
Master Bedroom
Double Sink in Master Bathroom
2 Bedrooms
Hall Bath
Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Resort Style Pool
BBQ's
Gym
Playground
CLOSE TO:
Parks
Hiking Trails
Restaurants
Shopping
Kaiser Hospital
Las Americas
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Water/Sewer
Cable/Phone
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2995.00
PET INFORMATION:
No Pets - FIRM
*We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
