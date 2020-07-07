Rent Calculator
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM
1 of 3
5214 East Falls View Dr.
5214 E Falls View Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
5214 E Falls View Dr, San Diego, CA 92115
College East
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Available to sign now for an August 2020 move in! - New build (2018) 3BD, 1BA house with parking.
(RLNE5355610)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5214 East Falls View Dr. have any available units?
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
San Diego Rent Report
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 5214 East Falls View Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5214 East Falls View Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5214 East Falls View Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 5214 East Falls View Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5214 East Falls View Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5214 East Falls View Dr. offers parking.
Does 5214 East Falls View Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5214 East Falls View Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5214 East Falls View Dr. have a pool?
No, 5214 East Falls View Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5214 East Falls View Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5214 East Falls View Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5214 East Falls View Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5214 East Falls View Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5214 East Falls View Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5214 East Falls View Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
