All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5212 La Dorna Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5212 La Dorna Street
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

5212 La Dorna Street

5212 La Dorna Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5212 La Dorna Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3B+Huge Bonus Room/2BA House! Hardwood & 2 Car Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Spacious 3B+Den/2BA house available for lease just minutes from SDSU right off Montezuma! 2 car detached garage w/ room in driveway for additional vehicles. Spacious living room w/ hardwood floors & open floor plan to kitchen/dining area. Kitchen features upgraded tile counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Separate laundry area off kitchen w/ full size washer/dryer. Huge bonus room off back bedroom could be used as additional living space. Large backyard w/ access from bedroom & bonus room. Great location just minutes from SDSU campus, local shops, dining & more!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2625
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42taJC0cZ2E
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: College Area
- FLOORING: Hardwood, tile & carpet
- PARKING: 2 car detached garage plus driveway (garage opener incompatible with remotes and none will be provided)
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1977

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 10 months to 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4343131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5212 La Dorna Street have any available units?
5212 La Dorna Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5212 La Dorna Street have?
Some of 5212 La Dorna Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5212 La Dorna Street currently offering any rent specials?
5212 La Dorna Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5212 La Dorna Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5212 La Dorna Street is pet friendly.
Does 5212 La Dorna Street offer parking?
Yes, 5212 La Dorna Street offers parking.
Does 5212 La Dorna Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5212 La Dorna Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5212 La Dorna Street have a pool?
No, 5212 La Dorna Street does not have a pool.
Does 5212 La Dorna Street have accessible units?
No, 5212 La Dorna Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5212 La Dorna Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5212 La Dorna Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University