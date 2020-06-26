5212 La Dorna Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Spacious 3B+Huge Bonus Room/2BA House! Hardwood & 2 Car Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Spacious 3B+Den/2BA house available for lease just minutes from SDSU right off Montezuma! 2 car detached garage w/ room in driveway for additional vehicles. Spacious living room w/ hardwood floors & open floor plan to kitchen/dining area. Kitchen features upgraded tile counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Separate laundry area off kitchen w/ full size washer/dryer. Huge bonus room off back bedroom could be used as additional living space. Large backyard w/ access from bedroom & bonus room. Great location just minutes from SDSU campus, local shops, dining & more!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2625

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: No

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42taJC0cZ2E

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: College Area

- FLOORING: Hardwood, tile & carpet

- PARKING: 2 car detached garage plus driveway (garage opener incompatible with remotes and none will be provided)

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1977



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 10 months to 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4343131)