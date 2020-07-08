All apartments in San Diego
520 Palmwood Drive
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

520 Palmwood Drive

520 Palmwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

520 Palmwood Drive, San Diego, CA 92139
Bay Terraces

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Remodeled House - This 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House is a must see. House features beautiful granite countertops in kitchen, Pergo and new carpet throughout, Large Living room and good sized bedrooms, 2 dining areas, 2 car garage, large fenced in front and back yards, and remodeled bathrooms. This house will not last long close to freeways, 15 minutes from downtown or the beaches. Don't let this house slip away. Please contact Cody at 6198477022 or email at sdmetrogroup@hotmail.com to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5389523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Palmwood Drive have any available units?
520 Palmwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 Palmwood Drive have?
Some of 520 Palmwood Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Palmwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
520 Palmwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Palmwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 Palmwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 520 Palmwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 520 Palmwood Drive offers parking.
Does 520 Palmwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Palmwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Palmwood Drive have a pool?
No, 520 Palmwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 520 Palmwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 520 Palmwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Palmwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 Palmwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

