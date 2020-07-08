520 Palmwood Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Remodeled House - This 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House is a must see. House features beautiful granite countertops in kitchen, Pergo and new carpet throughout, Large Living room and good sized bedrooms, 2 dining areas, 2 car garage, large fenced in front and back yards, and remodeled bathrooms. This house will not last long close to freeways, 15 minutes from downtown or the beaches. Don't let this house slip away. Please contact Cody at 6198477022 or email at sdmetrogroup@hotmail.com to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5389523)