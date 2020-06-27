All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 19 2019 at 1:33 AM

517 Pitta Street

517 Pitta Street · No Longer Available
Location

517 Pitta Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Emerald Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
SHOWING SCHEDULE:
Tuesday 9/17/19 from 6:00PM-6:15PM
Wednesday 9/18/19 from 6:00PM-6:15PM
Saturday 9/21/19 from 11:00AM-11:15AM

Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 1st floor apartment with updated kitchen in scenic Emerald Hills neighborhood. 1 bedroom is very large. The bathroom has been updated with a tile surround. Unit comes with one assigned off street parking space. There is also community laundry room on the property. Excellent location close to downtown San Diego. Available now!

Tenant to pay gas, electric, cable, phone, and internet. Owner pays water, sewer, and trash. Home comes with refrigerator, dishwasher, and range/oven. Pets allowed will restrictions and $50/month pet fee.

Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call/text our office at 619-832-0172.

Cabrillo Properties
BRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 9/20/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Pitta Street have any available units?
517 Pitta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 Pitta Street have?
Some of 517 Pitta Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Pitta Street currently offering any rent specials?
517 Pitta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Pitta Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 Pitta Street is pet friendly.
Does 517 Pitta Street offer parking?
Yes, 517 Pitta Street offers parking.
Does 517 Pitta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Pitta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Pitta Street have a pool?
No, 517 Pitta Street does not have a pool.
Does 517 Pitta Street have accessible units?
No, 517 Pitta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Pitta Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 Pitta Street has units with dishwashers.
