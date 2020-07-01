All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:10 AM

5159 Del Mar Mesa Road

5159 Del Mar Mesa Road · No Longer Available
Location

5159 Del Mar Mesa Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Video walk through available! Enjoy a little bit of the country life on Del Mar Mesa while still being conveniently located minutes to all Carmel Valley has to offer. This home is located on a well maintained, but low maintenance acre of land with fruit trees, succulents and pine trees. Large entry courtyard that captures the afternoon sun and a backyard with expansive deck that is great for sunny mornings outside enjoying nature. Landscaping and water included. Close to schools, shopping and short trip to beaches and Del Mar Race Track. Flexible lease terms. Currently lightly furnished, but can accommodate unfurnished as well.
Comfortable open floorplan flooded with natural light. Bedroom and full bathroom on the 1st floor. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, eat up bar and stainless appliances. Cozy sun room perfect to relax or curl up to read a book. Formal dining room with vaulted wood ceilings that spills out onto back deck. Master bedroom has walk in closet and bath with soaking tub and shower. Two additional bedrooms upstairs and one is perfect for a home office. Deck surrounds upstairs to enjoy views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5159 Del Mar Mesa Road have any available units?
5159 Del Mar Mesa Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5159 Del Mar Mesa Road have?
Some of 5159 Del Mar Mesa Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5159 Del Mar Mesa Road currently offering any rent specials?
5159 Del Mar Mesa Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5159 Del Mar Mesa Road pet-friendly?
No, 5159 Del Mar Mesa Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5159 Del Mar Mesa Road offer parking?
Yes, 5159 Del Mar Mesa Road offers parking.
Does 5159 Del Mar Mesa Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5159 Del Mar Mesa Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5159 Del Mar Mesa Road have a pool?
No, 5159 Del Mar Mesa Road does not have a pool.
Does 5159 Del Mar Mesa Road have accessible units?
No, 5159 Del Mar Mesa Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5159 Del Mar Mesa Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5159 Del Mar Mesa Road has units with dishwashers.

