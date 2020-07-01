5159 Del Mar Mesa Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport courtyard on-site laundry parking

Video walk through available! Enjoy a little bit of the country life on Del Mar Mesa while still being conveniently located minutes to all Carmel Valley has to offer. This home is located on a well maintained, but low maintenance acre of land with fruit trees, succulents and pine trees. Large entry courtyard that captures the afternoon sun and a backyard with expansive deck that is great for sunny mornings outside enjoying nature. Landscaping and water included. Close to schools, shopping and short trip to beaches and Del Mar Race Track. Flexible lease terms. Currently lightly furnished, but can accommodate unfurnished as well.

Comfortable open floorplan flooded with natural light. Bedroom and full bathroom on the 1st floor. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, eat up bar and stainless appliances. Cozy sun room perfect to relax or curl up to read a book. Formal dining room with vaulted wood ceilings that spills out onto back deck. Master bedroom has walk in closet and bath with soaking tub and shower. Two additional bedrooms upstairs and one is perfect for a home office. Deck surrounds upstairs to enjoy views.