5150 69th St.

Nice 1Br/1Ba Centrally Located Home - Nice 1 bedroom/1 bathroom centrally located home. Updated interior with laminate flooring throughout. Efficient kitchen with refrigerator provided. Stacked washer/dryer provided. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, public transportation and freeway access. Owner pays water/sewer. Sorry NO pets allowed. Tenant must have and provide proof of renter's insurance for duration of tenancy. Street parking only.



