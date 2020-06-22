All apartments in San Diego
5150 69th St.

5150 69th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5150 69th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
refrigerator
Nice 1Br/1Ba Centrally Located Home - Nice 1 bedroom/1 bathroom centrally located home. Updated interior with laminate flooring throughout. Efficient kitchen with refrigerator provided. Stacked washer/dryer provided. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, public transportation and freeway access. Owner pays water/sewer. Sorry NO pets allowed. Tenant must have and provide proof of renter's insurance for duration of tenancy. Street parking only.

No Pets Allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5150 69th St. have any available units?
5150 69th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5150 69th St. have?
Some of 5150 69th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5150 69th St. currently offering any rent specials?
5150 69th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5150 69th St. pet-friendly?
No, 5150 69th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5150 69th St. offer parking?
No, 5150 69th St. does not offer parking.
Does 5150 69th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5150 69th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5150 69th St. have a pool?
No, 5150 69th St. does not have a pool.
Does 5150 69th St. have accessible units?
No, 5150 69th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5150 69th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5150 69th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
