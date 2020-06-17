All apartments in San Diego
5117 Remington Rd
5117 Remington Rd

5117 Remington Road · No Longer Available
San Diego
College West
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

5117 Remington Road, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 bed + 4 bath + 2,512 sq. ft. + 2-story home w/ views of the surrounding mountains, Del Cerro and College West. Sitting on a 6,800 sq ft lot + 2-car attached garage + driveway, this home is just blocks from the million dollar homes of Alvarado Estates in one direction and SDSU's beautiful campus in the other. wood flooring in the large living/dining areas as well as the upstairs hall and upgraded baths. Elegant new cabinetry featured in all 4 Full baths with slab granite tops. Double paned windows have been replaced to enhance the views from the second floor and new carpeting has replaced the old. Viking Stove. CUSTOM GAS WOK AREA! Large kitchen with island, direct yard access from several areas + huge living room all come together to create a home you'll truly love! Well built Gazebo in the backyard with lighting and electrical outlets. Available 7/10/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5117 Remington Rd have any available units?
5117 Remington Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5117 Remington Rd have?
Some of 5117 Remington Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5117 Remington Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5117 Remington Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5117 Remington Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5117 Remington Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5117 Remington Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5117 Remington Rd does offer parking.
Does 5117 Remington Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5117 Remington Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5117 Remington Rd have a pool?
No, 5117 Remington Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5117 Remington Rd have accessible units?
No, 5117 Remington Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5117 Remington Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5117 Remington Rd has units with dishwashers.
