5117 Remington Rd

5 bed + 4 bath + 2,512 sq. ft. + 2-story home w/ views of the surrounding mountains, Del Cerro and College West. Sitting on a 6,800 sq ft lot + 2-car attached garage + driveway, this home is just blocks from the million dollar homes of Alvarado Estates in one direction and SDSU's beautiful campus in the other. wood flooring in the large living/dining areas as well as the upstairs hall and upgraded baths. Elegant new cabinetry featured in all 4 Full baths with slab granite tops. Double paned windows have been replaced to enhance the views from the second floor and new carpeting has replaced the old. Viking Stove. CUSTOM GAS WOK AREA! Large kitchen with island, direct yard access from several areas + huge living room all come together to create a home you'll truly love! Well built Gazebo in the backyard with lighting and electrical outlets. Available 7/10/2020