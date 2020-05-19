5116 Bayard St.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Pacific Beach 2-br House + Garage - Single-family detached home with large living room with vaulted ceilings. Big, open kitchen with 10 ft. breakfast bar and ceramic tile floors. Newer stainless steel appliances including big side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher and gas stove/oven. Granite counters and newer blond oak kitchen cabinets. Good-sized bedrooms. Ceramic tile floor in bathroom. New carpet throughout the home. Covered patio. 2-car garage with opener and laundry hookups. Alley access to garage. Just 5 blocks to the beach. New interior and exterior paint.



Call Northcutt Properties @ 858-505-1300 today for an appointment to preview!

1 Year Lease.

No Pets.

No Cosigners.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5772119)