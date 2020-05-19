All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5116 Bayard St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5116 Bayard St.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

5116 Bayard St.

5116 Bayard Street · (858) 505-1300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5116 Bayard Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5116 Bayard St. · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pacific Beach 2-br House + Garage - Single-family detached home with large living room with vaulted ceilings. Big, open kitchen with 10 ft. breakfast bar and ceramic tile floors. Newer stainless steel appliances including big side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher and gas stove/oven. Granite counters and newer blond oak kitchen cabinets. Good-sized bedrooms. Ceramic tile floor in bathroom. New carpet throughout the home. Covered patio. 2-car garage with opener and laundry hookups. Alley access to garage. Just 5 blocks to the beach. New interior and exterior paint.

Call Northcutt Properties @ 858-505-1300 today for an appointment to preview!
1 Year Lease.
No Pets.
No Cosigners.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5772119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5116 Bayard St. have any available units?
5116 Bayard St. has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5116 Bayard St. have?
Some of 5116 Bayard St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5116 Bayard St. currently offering any rent specials?
5116 Bayard St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5116 Bayard St. pet-friendly?
No, 5116 Bayard St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5116 Bayard St. offer parking?
Yes, 5116 Bayard St. does offer parking.
Does 5116 Bayard St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5116 Bayard St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5116 Bayard St. have a pool?
No, 5116 Bayard St. does not have a pool.
Does 5116 Bayard St. have accessible units?
No, 5116 Bayard St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5116 Bayard St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5116 Bayard St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5116 Bayard St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity