Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5071 55th St.
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

5071 55th St.

5071 55th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5071 55th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 Bedroom 3 Bath House in College Area. 2 Blocks From SDSU - Single story home with 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths within walking distance to SDSU. Roomates welcome. New carpet, fridge and blinds being installed. Master bedroom with attached bath, remodeled hall bath shared by 2 bedrooms and additional hall bath shared by remaining 2 bedrooms. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and whole house fan in attic. 2 car attached garage with 2 car driveway. Fully fenced rear yard with patio and patio cover. Washer/ dryer, fridge and yard service included in rents. Street parking available but tenants must obtain parking permit from city at their expense. 5 tenant max occupancy as per city.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
CA Corp DRE Lic# 01856665

(RLNE2891909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5071 55th St. have any available units?
5071 55th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5071 55th St. have?
Some of 5071 55th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5071 55th St. currently offering any rent specials?
5071 55th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5071 55th St. pet-friendly?
No, 5071 55th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5071 55th St. offer parking?
Yes, 5071 55th St. offers parking.
Does 5071 55th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5071 55th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5071 55th St. have a pool?
No, 5071 55th St. does not have a pool.
Does 5071 55th St. have accessible units?
No, 5071 55th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5071 55th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5071 55th St. has units with dishwashers.
