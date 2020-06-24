5071 55th St.

Amenities

5 Bedroom 3 Bath House in College Area. 2 Blocks From SDSU - Single story home with 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths within walking distance to SDSU. Roomates welcome. New carpet, fridge and blinds being installed. Master bedroom with attached bath, remodeled hall bath shared by 2 bedrooms and additional hall bath shared by remaining 2 bedrooms. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and whole house fan in attic. 2 car attached garage with 2 car driveway. Fully fenced rear yard with patio and patio cover. Washer/ dryer, fridge and yard service included in rents. Street parking available but tenants must obtain parking permit from city at their expense. 5 tenant max occupancy as per city.



