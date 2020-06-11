5062 55th St.

Amenities

2 Bedroom Home Walking distance to S.D.S.U. - This 2 bedroom home is conveniently located across the street from S.D.S.U. Home has spacious living area and dining area.. Beautifully manicured fenced yard, attached two car garage and plenty of character. Centrally located in the college area, close to shopping, eateries, and public transportation. Ready and Available Now! For Viewing please contact John at 619-980-1407



Qualification criteria is as follows: Application required per adult applicant 18+, Great credit (700FICO), Proof of income, Valid Government issued photo identification, Good Rental History (No Evictions), No Co-Signers. Incomplete applications will not be accepted. Please note this is not a party friendly neighborhood.



Small dog may be approved at owner's discretion with additional deposit.



No Cats Allowed



