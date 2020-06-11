All apartments in San Diego
5062 55th St.

5062 55th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5062 55th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom Home Walking distance to S.D.S.U. - This 2 bedroom home is conveniently located across the street from S.D.S.U. Home has spacious living area and dining area.. Beautifully manicured fenced yard, attached two car garage and plenty of character. Centrally located in the college area, close to shopping, eateries, and public transportation. Ready and Available Now! For Viewing please contact John at 619-980-1407

Qualification criteria is as follows: Application required per adult applicant 18+, Great credit (700FICO), Proof of income, Valid Government issued photo identification, Good Rental History (No Evictions), No Co-Signers. Incomplete applications will not be accepted. Please note this is not a party friendly neighborhood.

Small dog may be approved at owner's discretion with additional deposit.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4677265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5062 55th St. have any available units?
5062 55th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5062 55th St. currently offering any rent specials?
5062 55th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5062 55th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5062 55th St. is pet friendly.
Does 5062 55th St. offer parking?
Yes, 5062 55th St. offers parking.
Does 5062 55th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5062 55th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5062 55th St. have a pool?
No, 5062 55th St. does not have a pool.
Does 5062 55th St. have accessible units?
No, 5062 55th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5062 55th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5062 55th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5062 55th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5062 55th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
Rent Calculator

