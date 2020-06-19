5046 Canterbury Drive

Amenities

NEW Construction in Kensington - • 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 500 sqft

• Brand New Fully Furnished Upstairs ADU

• In the Heart of Kensington!

• Private Upstairs Patio with Spectacular Views

• Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout

• 2 New Wall AC/Heat Units

• Updated Kitchen with White Cabinets/new Hardware, Marble Back-splash, NEW stainless-steel Appliances

• Bedroom with plenty of natural light,

• Bath with Beautiful Marble Tile, White Vanity and Stand Alone Glass Shower

• Street Parking only

• Cat OK! With additional security deposit No dogs please

• Shared Washer/Dryer on site

• 3 on 1 property, this is the upstairs unit with blue door

• Available Now!

• Enjoy Kensington -- walk to specialty shops, restaurants, wine & craft beer establishments!

• Please Contact Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to Schedule a Viewing

• CalDRE #01359752

• www.MercerProperties.com

• Non-Smoking Property



