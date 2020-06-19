All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5046 Canterbury Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5046 Canterbury Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

5046 Canterbury Drive

5046 Canterbury Drive · (619) 683-9274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5046 Canterbury Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 5046 Canterbury Drive - 5046 Canterbury Drive · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
NEW Construction in Kensington - • 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 500 sqft
• Brand New Fully Furnished Upstairs ADU
• In the Heart of Kensington!
• Private Upstairs Patio with Spectacular Views
• Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout
• 2 New Wall AC/Heat Units
• Updated Kitchen with White Cabinets/new Hardware, Marble Back-splash, NEW stainless-steel Appliances
• Bedroom with plenty of natural light,
• Bath with Beautiful Marble Tile, White Vanity and Stand Alone Glass Shower
• Street Parking only
• Cat OK! With additional security deposit No dogs please
• Shared Washer/Dryer on site
• 3 on 1 property, this is the upstairs unit with blue door
• Available Now!
• Enjoy Kensington -- walk to specialty shops, restaurants, wine & craft beer establishments!
• Please Contact Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to Schedule a Viewing
• CalDRE #01359752
• www.MercerProperties.com
• Non-Smoking Property

(RLNE5736395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5046 Canterbury Drive have any available units?
5046 Canterbury Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5046 Canterbury Drive have?
Some of 5046 Canterbury Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5046 Canterbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5046 Canterbury Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5046 Canterbury Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5046 Canterbury Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5046 Canterbury Drive offer parking?
No, 5046 Canterbury Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5046 Canterbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5046 Canterbury Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5046 Canterbury Drive have a pool?
No, 5046 Canterbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5046 Canterbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 5046 Canterbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5046 Canterbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5046 Canterbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5046 Canterbury Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity