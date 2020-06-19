5046 Canterbury Drive

Amenities
NEW Construction in Kensington - • 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 500 sqft
• Brand New Fully Furnished Upstairs ADU
• In the Heart of Kensington!
• Private Upstairs Patio with Spectacular Views
• Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout
• 2 New Wall AC/Heat Units
• Updated Kitchen with White Cabinets/new Hardware, Marble Back-splash, NEW stainless-steel Appliances
• Bedroom with plenty of natural light,
• Bath with Beautiful Marble Tile, White Vanity and Stand Alone Glass Shower
• Street Parking only
• Cat OK! With additional security deposit No dogs please
• Shared Washer/Dryer on site
• 3 on 1 property, this is the upstairs unit with blue door
• Available Now!
• Enjoy Kensington -- walk to specialty shops, restaurants, wine & craft beer establishments!
• Please Contact Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to Schedule a Viewing
• CalDRE #01359752
• www.MercerProperties.com
• Non-Smoking Property
(RLNE5736395)