Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5034 W. Point Loma Blvd
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

5034 W. Point Loma Blvd

5034 West Point Loma Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5034 West Point Loma Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Ocean Beach, 5034 W. Point Loma Blvd - Just blocks to the beach! - Just renovated with new appliances. Great location just blocks from the beach and dog beach, OB Athletic Field and Dusty Rhodes Community Park. Ceramic tile floors in living room/kitchen/bathrooms and ceiling fans in living room/bedrooms. Both bedrooms have new carpet and mirrored wardrobe doors. Heated bathrooms. Air conditioning.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com

(RLNE5404993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5034 W. Point Loma Blvd have any available units?
5034 W. Point Loma Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5034 W. Point Loma Blvd have?
Some of 5034 W. Point Loma Blvd's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5034 W. Point Loma Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5034 W. Point Loma Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5034 W. Point Loma Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5034 W. Point Loma Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5034 W. Point Loma Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5034 W. Point Loma Blvd offers parking.
Does 5034 W. Point Loma Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5034 W. Point Loma Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5034 W. Point Loma Blvd have a pool?
No, 5034 W. Point Loma Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 5034 W. Point Loma Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5034 W. Point Loma Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5034 W. Point Loma Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5034 W. Point Loma Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

