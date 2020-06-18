Amenities

Ocean Beach, 5034 W. Point Loma Blvd - Just blocks to the beach! - Just renovated with new appliances. Great location just blocks from the beach and dog beach, OB Athletic Field and Dusty Rhodes Community Park. Ceramic tile floors in living room/kitchen/bathrooms and ceiling fans in living room/bedrooms. Both bedrooms have new carpet and mirrored wardrobe doors. Heated bathrooms. Air conditioning.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com



(RLNE5404993)