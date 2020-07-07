Rent Calculator
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:50 AM
1 of 16
5033 63rd St
5033 63rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5033 63rd Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A Must See for Larger Groups! Once a month Maid services included
Please call for details.
HD VIDEO INSIDE GALLERY! This home has been custom built to accommodate large groups in Style. Schedule a tour of this home to view the unique layout and room sizes!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5033 63rd St have any available units?
5033 63rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5033 63rd St have?
Some of 5033 63rd St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5033 63rd St currently offering any rent specials?
5033 63rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5033 63rd St pet-friendly?
No, 5033 63rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5033 63rd St offer parking?
Yes, 5033 63rd St offers parking.
Does 5033 63rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5033 63rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5033 63rd St have a pool?
No, 5033 63rd St does not have a pool.
Does 5033 63rd St have accessible units?
No, 5033 63rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 5033 63rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5033 63rd St has units with dishwashers.
