5033 63rd St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

A Must See for Larger Groups! Once a month Maid services included



Please call for details.

HD VIDEO INSIDE GALLERY! This home has been custom built to accommodate large groups in Style. Schedule a tour of this home to view the unique layout and room sizes!