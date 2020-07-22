All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 17 2020 at 11:55 PM

5033-063 CLAIREMONT MESA BLVD - #33E-BUP

5033 Clairemont Mesa Blvd · (858) 278-5510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5033 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
We are offering an upstairs 600 sqft 1BD 1BA apartment at Padre Gardens centrally located with easy access to the 805, 163, 5, 8, and 52 freeways. The complex is located on Clairemont Mesa Blvd just west of the 805 freeway.

The unit has an open feel to it featuring a large living area with a one bedroom that has access to a small private enclosed balcony. The kitchen features a refrigerator, stove, new sink & countertops. Features 2 onsite coin-operated laundry rooms. Cats are welcome for an additional $200.00 deposit. NO DOGS. Utilities are not included in RENT.

Rental Terms/// 6 Months
•Rent: $1,550.00/// Utilities is NOT included in RENT
•Security Deposit: $700.00
•Available: Now
•Application Fee: $35.00

Please stop by our office open Monday- Friday from 8:00 am-4:00 pm if you are interested in viewing the apartment. Applications are available online at www.djsprop.com or can be picked up from our office. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing contact our office at (858)-278-5510.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5033-063 CLAIREMONT MESA BLVD - #33E-BUP have any available units?
5033-063 CLAIREMONT MESA BLVD - #33E-BUP has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5033-063 CLAIREMONT MESA BLVD - #33E-BUP currently offering any rent specials?
5033-063 CLAIREMONT MESA BLVD - #33E-BUP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5033-063 CLAIREMONT MESA BLVD - #33E-BUP pet-friendly?
No, 5033-063 CLAIREMONT MESA BLVD - #33E-BUP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5033-063 CLAIREMONT MESA BLVD - #33E-BUP offer parking?
No, 5033-063 CLAIREMONT MESA BLVD - #33E-BUP does not offer parking.
Does 5033-063 CLAIREMONT MESA BLVD - #33E-BUP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5033-063 CLAIREMONT MESA BLVD - #33E-BUP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5033-063 CLAIREMONT MESA BLVD - #33E-BUP have a pool?
No, 5033-063 CLAIREMONT MESA BLVD - #33E-BUP does not have a pool.
Does 5033-063 CLAIREMONT MESA BLVD - #33E-BUP have accessible units?
No, 5033-063 CLAIREMONT MESA BLVD - #33E-BUP does not have accessible units.
Does 5033-063 CLAIREMONT MESA BLVD - #33E-BUP have units with dishwashers?
No, 5033-063 CLAIREMONT MESA BLVD - #33E-BUP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5033-063 CLAIREMONT MESA BLVD - #33E-BUP have units with air conditioning?
No, 5033-063 CLAIREMONT MESA BLVD - #33E-BUP does not have units with air conditioning.
