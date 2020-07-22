5033-063 CLAIREMONT MESA BLVD - #33E-BUP

Amenities

We are offering an upstairs 600 sqft 1BD 1BA apartment at Padre Gardens centrally located with easy access to the 805, 163, 5, 8, and 52 freeways. The complex is located on Clairemont Mesa Blvd just west of the 805 freeway.



The unit has an open feel to it featuring a large living area with a one bedroom that has access to a small private enclosed balcony. The kitchen features a refrigerator, stove, new sink & countertops. Features 2 onsite coin-operated laundry rooms. Cats are welcome for an additional $200.00 deposit. NO DOGS. Utilities are not included in RENT.



Rental Terms/// 6 Months

•Rent: $1,550.00/// Utilities is NOT included in RENT

•Security Deposit: $700.00

•Available: Now

•Application Fee: $35.00



Please stop by our office open Monday- Friday from 8:00 am-4:00 pm if you are interested in viewing the apartment. Applications are available online at www.djsprop.com or can be picked up from our office. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing contact our office at (858)-278-5510.