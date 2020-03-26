5026 Collwood Way #70

Large Beautiful Full Furnished condo 5 minutes from SDSU and 10 minutes from Mission Valley! Warm colored walls and flooring, covered patio, Central AC and heating. Complex offers pool, spa and clubhouse.
$2395 Unfurnished or $2695 Furnished
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
