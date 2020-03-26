All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5026 Collwood Way #70
Last updated January 24 2020 at 5:45 PM

5026 Collwood Way #70

5026 Collwood Way · No Longer Available
Location

5026 Collwood Way, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Large Beautiful Full Furnished condo 5 minutes from SDSU and 10 minutes from Mission Valley! Warm colored walls and flooring, covered patio, Central AC and heating. Complex offers pool, spa and clubhouse.

$2395 Unfurnished or $2695 Furnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5026 Collwood Way #70 have any available units?
5026 Collwood Way #70 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5026 Collwood Way #70 have?
Some of 5026 Collwood Way #70's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5026 Collwood Way #70 currently offering any rent specials?
5026 Collwood Way #70 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5026 Collwood Way #70 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5026 Collwood Way #70 is pet friendly.
Does 5026 Collwood Way #70 offer parking?
Yes, 5026 Collwood Way #70 offers parking.
Does 5026 Collwood Way #70 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5026 Collwood Way #70 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5026 Collwood Way #70 have a pool?
Yes, 5026 Collwood Way #70 has a pool.
Does 5026 Collwood Way #70 have accessible units?
No, 5026 Collwood Way #70 does not have accessible units.
Does 5026 Collwood Way #70 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5026 Collwood Way #70 has units with dishwashers.

