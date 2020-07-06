5015 Cape May Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool bike storage

Awesome location! Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom/2 bath condo. Only 2 blocks from the beach! Short walk to shops, restaurants, weekly farmers market, and Sunset Cliffs!



Hardwood floors throughout the condo. Large walk-in closet in master bedroom, plenty more storage in second bedroom and hallway. Spacious kitchen with dining corner, dishwasher, fridge, stove/oven plus microwave.



Assigned tandem parking space, extra storage locker and bike room.

Secure, quiet, non-smoking complex with pool and laundry room.



Water, trash/recycle paid by landlord.

Sorry no pets and no smoking.

Renters insurance required.

Non-refundable credit/background check per person.

1 year lease.

$2500 security deposit.



Available January 15th, 2020