Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5015 Cape May Ave
Last updated November 10 2019 at 3:39 AM

5015 Cape May Ave

5015 Cape May Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5015 Cape May Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
Awesome location! Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom/2 bath condo. Only 2 blocks from the beach! Short walk to shops, restaurants, weekly farmers market, and Sunset Cliffs!

Hardwood floors throughout the condo. Large walk-in closet in master bedroom, plenty more storage in second bedroom and hallway. Spacious kitchen with dining corner, dishwasher, fridge, stove/oven plus microwave.

Assigned tandem parking space, extra storage locker and bike room.
Secure, quiet, non-smoking complex with pool and laundry room.

Water, trash/recycle paid by landlord.
Sorry no pets and no smoking.
Renters insurance required.
Non-refundable credit/background check per person.
1 year lease.
$2500 security deposit.

Available January 15th, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5015 Cape May Ave have any available units?
5015 Cape May Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5015 Cape May Ave have?
Some of 5015 Cape May Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5015 Cape May Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5015 Cape May Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5015 Cape May Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5015 Cape May Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5015 Cape May Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5015 Cape May Ave offers parking.
Does 5015 Cape May Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5015 Cape May Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5015 Cape May Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5015 Cape May Ave has a pool.
Does 5015 Cape May Ave have accessible units?
No, 5015 Cape May Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5015 Cape May Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5015 Cape May Ave has units with dishwashers.

