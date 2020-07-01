5012 Genesee Ave.

Amenities

Clairemont 4 Br. + 2 Ba. + Big Family Room - Clairemont 4 Br. + 2 Ba. + Big Family Room. Over 1,600 sq. ft. of home close to everything! Spacious living room with big kitchen on one side and family room on the other! Kitchen includes hardwood cabinets, double sinks, refrigerator, dishwasher and informal dining area. Extra-large family room (20x20) includes a big fireplace with raised hearth. Large covered patio! 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths with tiled enclosures and marble vanity tops. Direct-entry 2-car garage with laundry hook-ups. Big, fenced, private yard. block to bus stop! Parks and major shopping just 2 minutes away. New carpet and paint.



No pets allowed.

1-year lease.

NO CO-SIGNERS.

Call 858-505-1300 for appointment to see.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.



