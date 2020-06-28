5010 Orcutt Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Allied Gardens 3 Bedroom Home - Relax on your back porch and enjoy your large & very private back yard. Quiet residential neighborhood, yet shopping, restaurants, banks, elementary and middle school, etc. are all within a 1-3 block radius. Enjoy the beautiful views from Allied Gardens Recreation Center and Pool which is only a short 2 block stroll! You will love the central San Diego location and easy freeway access that is only 2-3 minutes away.



Light and bright home that has been COMPLETELY renovated inside. Kitchen includes newer cabinets, granite counter tops & all upgraded appliances including washer and dryer. Recently remodeled bathroom, double pane windows & window coverings, super efficient Fujitsu heating and AC system, LED can lighting, fresh interior and exterior paint & solid oak hardwood flooring throughout.



Large garage with and additional secured parking space.

Gardner included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3716498)