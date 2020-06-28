All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5010 Orcutt Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5010 Orcutt Ave
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:26 PM

5010 Orcutt Ave

5010 Orcutt Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Allied Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5010 Orcutt Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Allied Gardens 3 Bedroom Home - Relax on your back porch and enjoy your large & very private back yard. Quiet residential neighborhood, yet shopping, restaurants, banks, elementary and middle school, etc. are all within a 1-3 block radius. Enjoy the beautiful views from Allied Gardens Recreation Center and Pool which is only a short 2 block stroll! You will love the central San Diego location and easy freeway access that is only 2-3 minutes away.

Light and bright home that has been COMPLETELY renovated inside. Kitchen includes newer cabinets, granite counter tops & all upgraded appliances including washer and dryer. Recently remodeled bathroom, double pane windows & window coverings, super efficient Fujitsu heating and AC system, LED can lighting, fresh interior and exterior paint & solid oak hardwood flooring throughout.

Large garage with and additional secured parking space.
Gardner included.

DRE 01197438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3716498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5010 Orcutt Ave have any available units?
5010 Orcutt Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5010 Orcutt Ave have?
Some of 5010 Orcutt Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5010 Orcutt Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5010 Orcutt Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5010 Orcutt Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5010 Orcutt Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5010 Orcutt Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5010 Orcutt Ave offers parking.
Does 5010 Orcutt Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5010 Orcutt Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5010 Orcutt Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5010 Orcutt Ave has a pool.
Does 5010 Orcutt Ave have accessible units?
No, 5010 Orcutt Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5010 Orcutt Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5010 Orcutt Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University