San Diego, CA
5006 Juneberry Ct.
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:35 AM

5006 Juneberry Ct.

5006 Juneberry Court · (760) 828-8259
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5006 Juneberry Court, San Diego, CA 92123
Kearny Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5006 Juneberry Ct. · Avail. Jul 11

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1995 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
5006 Juneberry Ct. Available 07/11/20 Kearny Mesa: Stunning Remodeled 3bd/ 3ba with Garage and Large Balcony - Spacious three-story townhouse has all the bells and whistles:

Open concept kitchen, dining, and living area equipped with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances &
Beautiful Cabinetry.

Hardwood and Tile Floors Throughout
Large Bedrooms
Updated Bathrooms

Large Walk-in Closets
Dual Sink Bathroom in Master Bedroom
Large Balcony

Spacious 2 Car Garage
Washer/ Dryer in Unit
Central A/C and Heating

Pets accepted subject to owner approval.

Tenant pays all utilities except trash.

Terms:
- Lease
- All adult occupants (18+) must apply
- Gross monthly income of 3x rent, good credit, good residential history
-Pets Considered Upon Approval with Increased Deposit and Approved Pet Screening; Screening Fee $20.00 Per Pet
- Renter's insurance required
Call/Text Lynne to View: (760)828-8259 | lvillanueva@ascentpropertymanagement.com
This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE# 01992010

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3991419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5006 Juneberry Ct. have any available units?
5006 Juneberry Ct. has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5006 Juneberry Ct. have?
Some of 5006 Juneberry Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5006 Juneberry Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
5006 Juneberry Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5006 Juneberry Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5006 Juneberry Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 5006 Juneberry Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 5006 Juneberry Ct. offers parking.
Does 5006 Juneberry Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5006 Juneberry Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5006 Juneberry Ct. have a pool?
No, 5006 Juneberry Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 5006 Juneberry Ct. have accessible units?
No, 5006 Juneberry Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 5006 Juneberry Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5006 Juneberry Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
