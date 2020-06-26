Amenities

5006 Juneberry Ct. Available 07/11/20 Kearny Mesa: Stunning Remodeled 3bd/ 3ba with Garage and Large Balcony - Spacious three-story townhouse has all the bells and whistles:



Open concept kitchen, dining, and living area equipped with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances &

Beautiful Cabinetry.



Hardwood and Tile Floors Throughout

Large Bedrooms

Updated Bathrooms



Large Walk-in Closets

Dual Sink Bathroom in Master Bedroom

Large Balcony



Spacious 2 Car Garage

Washer/ Dryer in Unit

Central A/C and Heating



Pets accepted subject to owner approval.



Tenant pays all utilities except trash.



Terms:

- Lease

- All adult occupants (18+) must apply

- Gross monthly income of 3x rent, good credit, good residential history

-Pets Considered Upon Approval with Increased Deposit and Approved Pet Screening; Screening Fee $20.00 Per Pet

- Renter's insurance required

Call/Text Lynne to View: (760)828-8259 | lvillanueva@ascentpropertymanagement.com

This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management

CA DRE# 01992010



No Cats Allowed



