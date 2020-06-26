Amenities
5006 Juneberry Ct. Available 07/11/20 Kearny Mesa: Stunning Remodeled 3bd/ 3ba with Garage and Large Balcony - Spacious three-story townhouse has all the bells and whistles:
Open concept kitchen, dining, and living area equipped with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances &
Beautiful Cabinetry.
Hardwood and Tile Floors Throughout
Large Bedrooms
Updated Bathrooms
Large Walk-in Closets
Dual Sink Bathroom in Master Bedroom
Large Balcony
Spacious 2 Car Garage
Washer/ Dryer in Unit
Central A/C and Heating
Pets accepted subject to owner approval.
Tenant pays all utilities except trash.
Terms:
- Lease
- All adult occupants (18+) must apply
- Gross monthly income of 3x rent, good credit, good residential history
-Pets Considered Upon Approval with Increased Deposit and Approved Pet Screening; Screening Fee $20.00 Per Pet
- Renter's insurance required
Call/Text Lynne to View: (760)828-8259 | lvillanueva@ascentpropertymanagement.com
This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE# 01992010
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3991419)