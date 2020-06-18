All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4990 Tierra Baja Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4990 Tierra Baja Way
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

4990 Tierra Baja Way

4990 Tierra Baja Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4990 Tierra Baja Way, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 5 Bedroom House right next to SDSU! - This Large 5bed 3bath sits on a beautiful lot where you can enjoy the beautiful San Diego weather in the large backyard that it offers.

* Pictures to come soon! *

This house has large entertainment areas in the house perfect for having friends and family over.
This home also comes with a two car garage and driveway parking. Currently minor remodeling in progress of the house.

Just a short walk away from SDSU and all of the fun that the College area has to offer.

Call, text or email now! Apply online at UrbanCoastProperties.com. Call: (619) 500-3827 Email:info@urbancoastproperties.com

(RLNE4934854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4990 Tierra Baja Way have any available units?
4990 Tierra Baja Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4990 Tierra Baja Way currently offering any rent specials?
4990 Tierra Baja Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4990 Tierra Baja Way pet-friendly?
No, 4990 Tierra Baja Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4990 Tierra Baja Way offer parking?
Yes, 4990 Tierra Baja Way offers parking.
Does 4990 Tierra Baja Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4990 Tierra Baja Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4990 Tierra Baja Way have a pool?
No, 4990 Tierra Baja Way does not have a pool.
Does 4990 Tierra Baja Way have accessible units?
No, 4990 Tierra Baja Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4990 Tierra Baja Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4990 Tierra Baja Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4990 Tierra Baja Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4990 Tierra Baja Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University