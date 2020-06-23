All apartments in San Diego
4968 Auburn Dr Apt 3

4968 Auburn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4968 Auburn Drive, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Cozy two bedroom apartment located in the heart of City Heights.

Winter Special: Just an $800 deposit if you move in now!

Centrally located, close to 805, 15, 94, and 8 freeways, public transit, shopping, and restaurants.

Less than 15 minutes to downtown, SDSU, and the Naval Base.

Features:
Gated community
Ceiling fans
Kitchen with newer cherry oak cabinets, white quartz countertops, dual sink, electric range/oven, refrigerator, and recessed lighting
Bathroom with shower and tub
Tiled floor throughout
Wall unit heat
On-site laundry
Off street assigned parking
One year lease
Water and trash included

*Photos are of a similar unit in the same building. Features of actual unit may differ.

Available now!

Easily schedule a self-showing here: https://www.mynd.co/self-showing-request/ or contact us today to learn more.

We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!

Mynd Management
License #02014508

Working with Mynd, you get:
*A fast online application process
*A resident mobile application to request service in the home
*Electronic rental payments
*Budget-friendly renters insurance

(RLNE4564103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

