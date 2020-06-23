4968 Auburn Dr Apt 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Cozy two bedroom apartment located in the heart of City Heights.



Winter Special: Just an $800 deposit if you move in now!



Centrally located, close to 805, 15, 94, and 8 freeways, public transit, shopping, and restaurants.



Less than 15 minutes to downtown, SDSU, and the Naval Base.



Features:

Gated community

Ceiling fans

Kitchen with newer cherry oak cabinets, white quartz countertops, dual sink, electric range/oven, refrigerator, and recessed lighting

Bathroom with shower and tub

Tiled floor throughout

Wall unit heat

On-site laundry

Off street assigned parking

One year lease

Water and trash included



*Photos are of a similar unit in the same building. Features of actual unit may differ.



Available now!



Easily schedule a self-showing here: https://www.mynd.co/self-showing-request/ or contact us today to learn more.



We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!



Mynd Management

License #02014508



Working with Mynd, you get:

*A fast online application process

*A resident mobile application to request service in the home

*Electronic rental payments

*Budget-friendly renters insurance



(RLNE4564103)