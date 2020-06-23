4968 Auburn Dr Apt 3

Amenities
Cozy two bedroom apartment located in the heart of City Heights.
Winter Special: Just an $800 deposit if you move in now!
Centrally located, close to 805, 15, 94, and 8 freeways, public transit, shopping, and restaurants.
Less than 15 minutes to downtown, SDSU, and the Naval Base.
Features:
Gated community
Ceiling fans
Kitchen with newer cherry oak cabinets, white quartz countertops, dual sink, electric range/oven, refrigerator, and recessed lighting
Bathroom with shower and tub
Tiled floor throughout
Wall unit heat
On-site laundry
Off street assigned parking
One year lease
Water and trash included
*Photos are of a similar unit in the same building. Features of actual unit may differ.
Available now!
