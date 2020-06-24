Amenities

2 Available 04/05/19 4966 Auburn Dr Apt 2 is a cozy 2 bedroom / 1 bath located in the heart of City Heights. It's close to the 15, 805, and 94 freeways making to rest of San Diego easy to reach.



Extremely convenient location:

8-minute walk to University Ave which includes 711, cafes, restaurants and shops.

6-minute walk to nearest local transit.



10-15 minute walk to several super markets, City Heights Weingart Library, Rosa Parks Elementary School, Starbucks, Dennys, Colina Del Sol Park, and more.



Features:

Tile and wood looking vinyl flooring throughout

Open floor plan

Walk-in closet in master bedroom

Off-street parking

On-site laundry

Gated community



Water and garbage service is included.

No pets allowed.



*photos are of a similar unit



