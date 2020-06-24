All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4966 Auburn Dr Apt 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4966 Auburn Dr Apt 2
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM

4966 Auburn Dr Apt 2

4966 Auburn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4966 Auburn Drive, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2 Available 04/05/19 4966 Auburn Dr Apt 2 is a cozy 2 bedroom / 1 bath located in the heart of City Heights. It's close to the 15, 805, and 94 freeways making to rest of San Diego easy to reach.

Extremely convenient location:
8-minute walk to University Ave which includes 711, cafes, restaurants and shops.
6-minute walk to nearest local transit.

10-15 minute walk to several super markets, City Heights Weingart Library, Rosa Parks Elementary School, Starbucks, Dennys, Colina Del Sol Park, and more.

Features:
Tile and wood looking vinyl flooring throughout
Open floor plan
Walk-in closet in master bedroom
Off-street parking
On-site laundry
Gated community

Water and garbage service is included.
No pets allowed.

*photos are of a similar unit

Contact us today to learn more at (833) 367-6963.

We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4153901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4966 Auburn Dr Apt 2 have any available units?
4966 Auburn Dr Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4966 Auburn Dr Apt 2 have?
Some of 4966 Auburn Dr Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4966 Auburn Dr Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4966 Auburn Dr Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4966 Auburn Dr Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 4966 Auburn Dr Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4966 Auburn Dr Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 4966 Auburn Dr Apt 2 offers parking.
Does 4966 Auburn Dr Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4966 Auburn Dr Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4966 Auburn Dr Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 4966 Auburn Dr Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4966 Auburn Dr Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 4966 Auburn Dr Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4966 Auburn Dr Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4966 Auburn Dr Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University