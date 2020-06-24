Amenities
2 Available 04/05/19 4966 Auburn Dr Apt 2 is a cozy 2 bedroom / 1 bath located in the heart of City Heights. It's close to the 15, 805, and 94 freeways making to rest of San Diego easy to reach.
Extremely convenient location:
8-minute walk to University Ave which includes 711, cafes, restaurants and shops.
6-minute walk to nearest local transit.
10-15 minute walk to several super markets, City Heights Weingart Library, Rosa Parks Elementary School, Starbucks, Dennys, Colina Del Sol Park, and more.
Features:
Tile and wood looking vinyl flooring throughout
Open floor plan
Walk-in closet in master bedroom
Off-street parking
On-site laundry
Gated community
Water and garbage service is included.
No pets allowed.
*photos are of a similar unit
