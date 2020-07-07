4953 Trojan Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This 1 bedroom apartment is ready and available for move in. One block from El Cajon Blvd. which has shopping, restaurants, and public transportation. The apartment is on the ground floor of a gated building. Laundry room on site for resident use. Spacious living room. Dining area with space for a table and chairs in the kitchen. Carpet in the living room and bedroom. Vinyl tiles in kitchen and bathroom. Resident is responsible for their own SDG&E and cable/internet. Water charged at $35/mo for one resident plus $20 for each additional person. Trash is included. No pets allowed.



TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/895468

-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8



TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". Each person over the age of 18 MUST complete an application for approval and pay the $25 application fee. Online applications only.

APPLY HERE:

https://jensenproperties.appfolio.com/listings/detail/e53e0337-56cd-47c3-ace0-377647658719

Requirements to rent:

1. A decent credit score - not necessarily perfect. (625 minimum)

2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include

assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for

clarification if necessary.

4. A United States Social Security Number

5. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver'€s license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€

District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

6. You must obtain or currently have and or be willing to transfer renter's insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable.

Property is rented to the best qualified applicant.



Contact the office during business hours at (858) 449-7294 or by email at office@jensenpropertiessd.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.