Last updated May 3 2019 at 7:20 PM

4953 Trojan Ave

4953 Trojan Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4953 Trojan Ave, San Diego, CA 92115
City Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This 1 bedroom apartment is ready and available for move in. One block from El Cajon Blvd. which has shopping, restaurants, and public transportation. The apartment is on the ground floor of a gated building. Laundry room on site for resident use. Spacious living room. Dining area with space for a table and chairs in the kitchen. Carpet in the living room and bedroom. Vinyl tiles in kitchen and bathroom. Resident is responsible for their own SDG&E and cable/internet. Water charged at $35/mo for one resident plus $20 for each additional person. Trash is included. No pets allowed.

TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/895468
-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". Each person over the age of 18 MUST complete an application for approval and pay the $25 application fee. Online applications only.
APPLY HERE:
https://jensenproperties.appfolio.com/listings/detail/e53e0337-56cd-47c3-ace0-377647658719
Requirements to rent:
1. A decent credit score - not necessarily perfect. (625 minimum)
2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include
assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for
clarification if necessary.
4. A United States Social Security Number
5. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'€s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€
District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
6. You must obtain or currently have and or be willing to transfer renter's insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable.
Property is rented to the best qualified applicant.

Contact the office during business hours at (858) 449-7294 or by email at office@jensenpropertiessd.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4953 Trojan Ave have any available units?
4953 Trojan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4953 Trojan Ave have?
Some of 4953 Trojan Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4953 Trojan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4953 Trojan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4953 Trojan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4953 Trojan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4953 Trojan Ave offer parking?
No, 4953 Trojan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4953 Trojan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4953 Trojan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4953 Trojan Ave have a pool?
No, 4953 Trojan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4953 Trojan Ave have accessible units?
No, 4953 Trojan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4953 Trojan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4953 Trojan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

