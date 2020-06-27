4952 Flaxton Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Snooze you lose! OVER 4000SF, Completely Upgraded & Fully Furnished! This High End Executive Home sits at the end of a Quiet Cul-De-Sac with Panoramic Canyon Views. 4 Bedrooms plus a huge bonus room and master suite that includes a private office/retreat room and a balcony w/stunning views. The Family rm La Cantina Doors open up to the pool/spa entertainment oasis. House is turn key and is not for sale. Available Feb 15, 2020. This is the perfect home for any family! We will not rent Unfurnished!