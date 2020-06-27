All apartments in San Diego
4952 Flaxton Terrace
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM

4952 Flaxton Terrace

4952 Flaxton Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4952 Flaxton Terrace, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Snooze you lose! OVER 4000SF, Completely Upgraded & Fully Furnished! This High End Executive Home sits at the end of a Quiet Cul-De-Sac with Panoramic Canyon Views. 4 Bedrooms plus a huge bonus room and master suite that includes a private office/retreat room and a balcony w/stunning views. The Family rm La Cantina Doors open up to the pool/spa entertainment oasis. House is turn key and is not for sale. Available Feb 15, 2020. This is the perfect home for any family! We will not rent Unfurnished!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4952 Flaxton Terrace have any available units?
4952 Flaxton Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4952 Flaxton Terrace have?
Some of 4952 Flaxton Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4952 Flaxton Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4952 Flaxton Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4952 Flaxton Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 4952 Flaxton Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4952 Flaxton Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 4952 Flaxton Terrace offers parking.
Does 4952 Flaxton Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4952 Flaxton Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4952 Flaxton Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 4952 Flaxton Terrace has a pool.
Does 4952 Flaxton Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4952 Flaxton Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4952 Flaxton Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4952 Flaxton Terrace has units with dishwashers.
