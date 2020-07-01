All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:15 PM

4931 Sky Street

4931 Sky Street · No Longer Available
Location

4931 Sky Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bay Park, 4931 Sky Street, Fantastic View of Mission Bay! - FANTASTIC VIEW! You will enjoy the amazing Mission Bay view and the summer fireworks show from Sea World. Remodeled Kitchen in 2018, This is a spacious, single level home with 1910 square feet of living space. Cool down on those summer nights with ceiling fans in all bedrooms plus family room, eat-in kitchen, master bedroom offers his and hers closets, two car garage with automatic opener, fenced back yard with covered patio and automatic sprinklers. Gardener included. Minutes to shopping and the bay!

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE3733016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4931 Sky Street have any available units?
4931 Sky Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4931 Sky Street have?
Some of 4931 Sky Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4931 Sky Street currently offering any rent specials?
4931 Sky Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4931 Sky Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4931 Sky Street is pet friendly.
Does 4931 Sky Street offer parking?
Yes, 4931 Sky Street offers parking.
Does 4931 Sky Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4931 Sky Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4931 Sky Street have a pool?
No, 4931 Sky Street does not have a pool.
Does 4931 Sky Street have accessible units?
No, 4931 Sky Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4931 Sky Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4931 Sky Street has units with dishwashers.

