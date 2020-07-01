Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Bay Park, 4931 Sky Street, Fantastic View of Mission Bay! - FANTASTIC VIEW! You will enjoy the amazing Mission Bay view and the summer fireworks show from Sea World. Remodeled Kitchen in 2018, This is a spacious, single level home with 1910 square feet of living space. Cool down on those summer nights with ceiling fans in all bedrooms plus family room, eat-in kitchen, master bedroom offers his and hers closets, two car garage with automatic opener, fenced back yard with covered patio and automatic sprinklers. Gardener included. Minutes to shopping and the bay!



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



(RLNE3733016)