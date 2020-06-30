All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4929 Brighton Ave
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

4929 Brighton Ave

4929 Brighton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4929 Brighton Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 2B/2BA OB Condo w/ 2 Car Garage & W/D! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautiful 2B/2BA condo available for lease in Ocean Beach featuring 1134 SF of living space over two levels. Unit is in well-kept community & boasts:
-Prime location in OB a few blocks from Newport Ave & a quick bike ride away from stunning Sunset Cliffs! Walk to restaurants, cafes, beach & nightlife
-Rare 2 car attached garage w/ washer/dryer provided!
-Central heat
-Bright downstairs guest bedroom next to full guest bathroom
-Large utility closet downstairs
-Main living area upstairs w/ gas fireplace, fresh paint & TWO private patios!
-Kitchen comes w/ refrigerator, dishwasher, range & built-in microwave
-Master bedroom w/ ceiling fan, private patio access & attached full bathroom

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2775
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: No, heat only
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jWQDqk5c5io
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Ocean Beach
- PARKING: 2 car attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- YEAR BUILT: 1992

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is item: security system (nonfunctioning) and refrigerator ice maker
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE3897231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4929 Brighton Ave have any available units?
4929 Brighton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4929 Brighton Ave have?
Some of 4929 Brighton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4929 Brighton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4929 Brighton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4929 Brighton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4929 Brighton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4929 Brighton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4929 Brighton Ave offers parking.
Does 4929 Brighton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4929 Brighton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4929 Brighton Ave have a pool?
No, 4929 Brighton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4929 Brighton Ave have accessible units?
No, 4929 Brighton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4929 Brighton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4929 Brighton Ave has units with dishwashers.

