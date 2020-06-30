4929 Brighton Ave

Amenities

Beautiful 2B/2BA OB Condo w/ 2 Car Garage & W/D! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Beautiful 2B/2BA condo available for lease in Ocean Beach featuring 1134 SF of living space over two levels. Unit is in well-kept community & boasts:

-Prime location in OB a few blocks from Newport Ave & a quick bike ride away from stunning Sunset Cliffs! Walk to restaurants, cafes, beach & nightlife

-Rare 2 car attached garage w/ washer/dryer provided!

-Central heat

-Bright downstairs guest bedroom next to full guest bathroom

-Large utility closet downstairs

-Main living area upstairs w/ gas fireplace, fresh paint & TWO private patios!

-Kitchen comes w/ refrigerator, dishwasher, range & built-in microwave

-Master bedroom w/ ceiling fan, private patio access & attached full bathroom



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2775

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: No, heat only

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jWQDqk5c5io

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Ocean Beach

- PARKING: 2 car attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

- YEAR BUILT: 1992



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is item: security system (nonfunctioning) and refrigerator ice maker

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



