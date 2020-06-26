4921 Diane Pl.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Big Clairemont 4-Br. House. 92117. - Quiet Cul-de-Sac location. Elegant 4 br., 2 ba. home. Totally landscaped and beautiful. 2-car direct-entry garage. Upgraded kitchen and baths. Spacious master suite has large walk-in closet and double-sink vanity. Included are refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, washer/dryer (no warranty). Interior laundry room! Nice back yard with meticulous landscaping, covered patio and a beautiful lawn. An absolutely beautiful home in an area of other large and beautiful homes!



No pets allowed.

1-year lease.

NO CO-SIGNERS.

Call 858-505-1300 for appointment to see.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.. 92117



