4921 Diane Pl.
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:24 AM

4921 Diane Pl.

4921 Diane Place · No Longer Available
Location

4921 Diane Place, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Big Clairemont 4-Br. House. 92117. - Quiet Cul-de-Sac location. Elegant 4 br., 2 ba. home. Totally landscaped and beautiful. 2-car direct-entry garage. Upgraded kitchen and baths. Spacious master suite has large walk-in closet and double-sink vanity. Included are refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, washer/dryer (no warranty). Interior laundry room! Nice back yard with meticulous landscaping, covered patio and a beautiful lawn. An absolutely beautiful home in an area of other large and beautiful homes!

No pets allowed.
1-year lease.
NO CO-SIGNERS.
Call 858-505-1300 for appointment to see.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.. 92117

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3011860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4921 Diane Pl. have any available units?
4921 Diane Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4921 Diane Pl. have?
Some of 4921 Diane Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4921 Diane Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
4921 Diane Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4921 Diane Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 4921 Diane Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4921 Diane Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 4921 Diane Pl. offers parking.
Does 4921 Diane Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4921 Diane Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4921 Diane Pl. have a pool?
No, 4921 Diane Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 4921 Diane Pl. have accessible units?
No, 4921 Diane Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 4921 Diane Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4921 Diane Pl. has units with dishwashers.
