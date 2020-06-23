All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4916 Smith Canyon Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4916 Smith Canyon Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4916 Smith Canyon Ct

4916 Smith Canyon Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4916 Smith Canyon Court, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
fire pit
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
3-4 Month Sublease opportunity.Fabulous family home, conveniently located on a large, private lot at the end of a cul-de-sac, walking distance to renowned Ashley Falls Elementary. Enjoy the backyard oasis with tropical palms, bird of paradise, sparkling pool and water feature, built in BBQ, fire pit and a wonderful cozy outdoor seating area. Complete with a quiet and grassy area and lots of space to lounge, and take in the sun! Fully furnished including linens, kitchenware, if tenant desires.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4916 Smith Canyon Ct have any available units?
4916 Smith Canyon Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4916 Smith Canyon Ct have?
Some of 4916 Smith Canyon Ct's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4916 Smith Canyon Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4916 Smith Canyon Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4916 Smith Canyon Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4916 Smith Canyon Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4916 Smith Canyon Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4916 Smith Canyon Ct offers parking.
Does 4916 Smith Canyon Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4916 Smith Canyon Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4916 Smith Canyon Ct have a pool?
Yes, 4916 Smith Canyon Ct has a pool.
Does 4916 Smith Canyon Ct have accessible units?
No, 4916 Smith Canyon Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4916 Smith Canyon Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4916 Smith Canyon Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University