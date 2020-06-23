4916 Smith Canyon Ct

Amenities

dishwasher parking pool fire pit clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking pool bbq/grill

3-4 Month Sublease opportunity.Fabulous family home, conveniently located on a large, private lot at the end of a cul-de-sac, walking distance to renowned Ashley Falls Elementary. Enjoy the backyard oasis with tropical palms, bird of paradise, sparkling pool and water feature, built in BBQ, fire pit and a wonderful cozy outdoor seating area. Complete with a quiet and grassy area and lots of space to lounge, and take in the sun! Fully furnished including linens, kitchenware, if tenant desires.