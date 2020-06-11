Amenities
4912 33rd Street Available 04/17/20 North of Adams 2BR/1.5BA Normal Heights House - Recently Remodeled - 1 Car Garage, W/D included, Fenced Yard, No Carpe - *****AVAILABLE APRIL 17TH******
****PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB, PROPERTY IS STILL OCCUPIED. ****
***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com***
Located in Normal Heights
Address:
4912 33rd St.
San Diego, CA 92116
2 Bedroom
1.5 Bathroom
Estimated 760 SqFt
Single Family Home
1 Car Garage and Driveway
Corner Lot
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven-Gas
White Appliances
Newer Cabinets
Newer Quartz Countertops
Recently Remodeled
Neutral Paint
Newer Flooring
**No Carpet**
Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Vinyl Flooring in Bathrooms
Tub/Shower Combo
Laundry Room
Full-Size Washer/Dryer
Fenced Yard
No AC
Heat - Wall
CLOSE TO:
Restaurants
Nightlife
Shopping
Grocery
Schools
Parks
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Phone/Internet
Water/Sewer
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2145.00
PET INFORMATION:
NO Pets - Firm
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
****Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****
Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4914438)