4912 33rd Street Available 04/17/20 North of Adams 2BR/1.5BA Normal Heights House - Recently Remodeled - 1 Car Garage, W/D included, Fenced Yard, No Carpe - *****AVAILABLE APRIL 17TH******



****PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB, PROPERTY IS STILL OCCUPIED. ****



***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com***



Located in Normal Heights



Address:

4912 33rd St.

San Diego, CA 92116



2 Bedroom

1.5 Bathroom

Estimated 760 SqFt

Single Family Home

1 Car Garage and Driveway

Corner Lot



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven-Gas

White Appliances

Newer Cabinets

Newer Quartz Countertops



Recently Remodeled

Neutral Paint

Newer Flooring

**No Carpet**

Hardwood Flooring Throughout

Vinyl Flooring in Bathrooms

Tub/Shower Combo

Laundry Room

Full-Size Washer/Dryer

Fenced Yard

No AC

Heat - Wall



CLOSE TO:

Restaurants

Nightlife

Shopping

Grocery

Schools

Parks



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Phone/Internet

Water/Sewer



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $2145.00



PET INFORMATION:

NO Pets - Firm

We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



****Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



