San Diego, CA
4912 33rd Street
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

4912 33rd Street

4912 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4912 33rd Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
4912 33rd Street Available 04/17/20 North of Adams 2BR/1.5BA Normal Heights House - Recently Remodeled - 1 Car Garage, W/D included, Fenced Yard, No Carpe - *****AVAILABLE APRIL 17TH******

****PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB, PROPERTY IS STILL OCCUPIED. ****

***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com***

Located in Normal Heights

Address:
4912 33rd St.
San Diego, CA 92116

2 Bedroom
1.5 Bathroom
Estimated 760 SqFt
Single Family Home
1 Car Garage and Driveway
Corner Lot

Refrigerator
Stove/Oven-Gas
White Appliances
Newer Cabinets
Newer Quartz Countertops

Recently Remodeled
Neutral Paint
Newer Flooring
**No Carpet**
Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Vinyl Flooring in Bathrooms
Tub/Shower Combo
Laundry Room
Full-Size Washer/Dryer
Fenced Yard
No AC
Heat - Wall

CLOSE TO:
Restaurants
Nightlife
Shopping
Grocery
Schools
Parks

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Phone/Internet
Water/Sewer

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2145.00

PET INFORMATION:
NO Pets - Firm
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

****Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4914438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4912 33rd Street have any available units?
4912 33rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4912 33rd Street have?
Some of 4912 33rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly.
Is 4912 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4912 33rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4912 33rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4912 33rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 4912 33rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 4912 33rd Street offers parking.
Does 4912 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4912 33rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4912 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 4912 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4912 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 4912 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4912 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4912 33rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
