Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

4887 34th Street

4887 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4887 34th Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
4887 34th Street Available 07/22/19 Normal Heights Cottage 1BR 1BA - North of Adams - Gardner's Paradise - Large Fenced Yard + Parking - ***AVAILABLE July 22nd***

**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Please do not disturb the current residents. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been toured. Schedule a showing online at www.gpmsandiego.com. Please call if a Facetime tour is needed***

Located in NORMAL HEIGHTS
North of Adams Ave

4887 34th Street
San Diego, CA 92116

NOTE: Property is behind the house at 4883 34th Street

CROSS STREETS: Copley Avenue and 34th Street

1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Estimated 600 SqFt
Cottage
1 Story

Large Dog-Friendly (30LBS or LARGER)

Updated Bright and Airy
Neutral Paint
Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout
New Windows Throughout
Ceiling Fan - Living Room
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Formica Countertops
W/D Stackable in Hall Closet
NO A/C
Heat - Wall
Fenced Large Yard
Rolling/Locking Gate on alley side
1 Car Parking - Paved Alley Space

CLOSE TO:
Interstate 805
Interstate 15
Interstate 8
Restaurants
Shopping
Walking Distance to Transportation

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Water - Portion of water
Cable/Phone
Landscaping (Tenant responsible for portion of Backyard)

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Leases
Renters Insurance mandatory
Security Deposit $1695

PET INFORMATION:
(1) Dog MAX - DOG ONLY (30 Lbs or Larger)
Pet Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

**Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4959230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

