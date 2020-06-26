Amenities
4887 34th Street Available 07/22/19 Normal Heights Cottage 1BR 1BA - North of Adams - Gardner's Paradise - Large Fenced Yard + Parking - ***AVAILABLE July 22nd***
**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Please do not disturb the current residents. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been toured. Schedule a showing online at www.gpmsandiego.com. Please call if a Facetime tour is needed***
Located in NORMAL HEIGHTS
North of Adams Ave
4887 34th Street
San Diego, CA 92116
NOTE: Property is behind the house at 4883 34th Street
CROSS STREETS: Copley Avenue and 34th Street
1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Estimated 600 SqFt
Cottage
1 Story
Large Dog-Friendly (30LBS or LARGER)
Updated Bright and Airy
Neutral Paint
Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout
New Windows Throughout
Ceiling Fan - Living Room
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Gas
Formica Countertops
W/D Stackable in Hall Closet
NO A/C
Heat - Wall
Fenced Large Yard
Rolling/Locking Gate on alley side
1 Car Parking - Paved Alley Space
CLOSE TO:
Interstate 805
Interstate 15
Interstate 8
Restaurants
Shopping
Walking Distance to Transportation
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Water - Portion of water
Cable/Phone
Landscaping (Tenant responsible for portion of Backyard)
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Leases
Renters Insurance mandatory
Security Deposit $1695
PET INFORMATION:
(1) Dog MAX - DOG ONLY (30 Lbs or Larger)
Pet Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
**Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****
Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4959230)