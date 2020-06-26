Amenities

4887 34th Street Available 07/22/19 Normal Heights Cottage 1BR 1BA - North of Adams - Gardner's Paradise - Large Fenced Yard + Parking - ***AVAILABLE July 22nd***



**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Please do not disturb the current residents. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been toured. Schedule a showing online at www.gpmsandiego.com. Please call if a Facetime tour is needed***



Located in NORMAL HEIGHTS

North of Adams Ave



4887 34th Street

San Diego, CA 92116



NOTE: Property is behind the house at 4883 34th Street



CROSS STREETS: Copley Avenue and 34th Street



1 Bedroom

1 Bathroom

Estimated 600 SqFt

Cottage

1 Story



Large Dog-Friendly (30LBS or LARGER)



Updated Bright and Airy

Neutral Paint

Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout

New Windows Throughout

Ceiling Fan - Living Room

Refrigerator

Stove/Oven - Gas

Formica Countertops

W/D Stackable in Hall Closet

NO A/C

Heat - Wall

Fenced Large Yard

Rolling/Locking Gate on alley side

1 Car Parking - Paved Alley Space



CLOSE TO:

Interstate 805

Interstate 15

Interstate 8

Restaurants

Shopping

Walking Distance to Transportation



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Water - Portion of water

Cable/Phone

Landscaping (Tenant responsible for portion of Backyard)



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Leases

Renters Insurance mandatory

Security Deposit $1695



PET INFORMATION:

(1) Dog MAX - DOG ONLY (30 Lbs or Larger)

Pet Deposit $250 per animal

No Aggressive Breeds

**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



**Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4959230)