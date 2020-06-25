4875 Atlanta Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Views light and bright with plenty of windows. 4 bedroom two story home with 3 hill side decks, with views to the east. Remodeled kitchen, granite counters, new appliances. Extra large down stairs den that leads to the outside decks, great for indoor and out door entertainment.



3 Bedroom

4th optional bedroom/office

2 Full Bath

2159 Sq Feet

3 Hillside Decks

1 car garage



For faster reply call 619-630-5134



Not accepting co signers.

1 Year lease minimum



ALL adults must apply. $45,00 credit/background check fee.

Credit score must be 690 and above, (no evictions or collections other than medical and school bills) Income 2.5x amount of rent.

Must have excellent rent history



Miris Properties Management

2534 State St Suite 422

San Diego CA 92101

619-630-5134



Bre Lic# 01939993