Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4875 Atlanta Dr
Last updated May 3 2019 at 10:23 PM

4875 Atlanta Dr

4875 Atlanta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4875 Atlanta Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Views light and bright with plenty of windows. 4 bedroom two story home with 3 hill side decks, with views to the east. Remodeled kitchen, granite counters, new appliances. Extra large down stairs den that leads to the outside decks, great for indoor and out door entertainment.

3 Bedroom
4th optional bedroom/office
2 Full Bath
2159 Sq Feet
3 Hillside Decks
1 car garage

For faster reply call 619-630-5134

Not accepting co signers.
1 Year lease minimum

ALL adults must apply. $45,00 credit/background check fee.
Credit score must be 690 and above, (no evictions or collections other than medical and school bills) Income 2.5x amount of rent.
Must have excellent rent history

Miris Properties Management
2534 State St Suite 422
San Diego CA 92101
619-630-5134

Bre Lic# 01939993

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4875 Atlanta Dr have any available units?
4875 Atlanta Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4875 Atlanta Dr have?
Some of 4875 Atlanta Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4875 Atlanta Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4875 Atlanta Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4875 Atlanta Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4875 Atlanta Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4875 Atlanta Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4875 Atlanta Dr offers parking.
Does 4875 Atlanta Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4875 Atlanta Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4875 Atlanta Dr have a pool?
No, 4875 Atlanta Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4875 Atlanta Dr have accessible units?
No, 4875 Atlanta Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4875 Atlanta Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4875 Atlanta Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
