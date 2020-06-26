All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:49 AM

4864 Alberson Court

4864 Alberson Court · No Longer Available
Location

4864 Alberson Court, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Rent this home and feel the pride of ownership of the 20+ year owner occupied home. Less than 3 miles to the beach! Beautifully renovated kitchen with open floor plan, renovated master bath, large master with a sitting area . Rare Cu-Sac-Location walking distance to Top Rated Ashley Falls Elementary School, Torrey Pines HS or Carmel Canyon!. Rarely found 13,000 sq ft lot, with great pool and a grassy area to kick the ball around with your kids. 5 Br, 3.5 bath w a 3 car garage! Available August 4th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 9 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4864 Alberson Court have any available units?
4864 Alberson Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4864 Alberson Court have?
Some of 4864 Alberson Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4864 Alberson Court currently offering any rent specials?
4864 Alberson Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4864 Alberson Court pet-friendly?
No, 4864 Alberson Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4864 Alberson Court offer parking?
Yes, 4864 Alberson Court offers parking.
Does 4864 Alberson Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4864 Alberson Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4864 Alberson Court have a pool?
Yes, 4864 Alberson Court has a pool.
Does 4864 Alberson Court have accessible units?
No, 4864 Alberson Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4864 Alberson Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4864 Alberson Court has units with dishwashers.
