4864 Alberson Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Rent this home and feel the pride of ownership of the 20+ year owner occupied home. Less than 3 miles to the beach! Beautifully renovated kitchen with open floor plan, renovated master bath, large master with a sitting area . Rare Cu-Sac-Location walking distance to Top Rated Ashley Falls Elementary School, Torrey Pines HS or Carmel Canyon!. Rarely found 13,000 sq ft lot, with great pool and a grassy area to kick the ball around with your kids. 5 Br, 3.5 bath w a 3 car garage! Available August 4th.