4864 Alberson Court

Amenities
Rent this home and feel the pride of ownership of the 20+ year owner occupied home. Less than 3 miles to the beach! Beautifully renovated kitchen with open floor plan, renovated master bath, large master with a sitting area . Rare Cu-Sac-Location walking distance to Top Rated Ashley Falls Elementary School, Torrey Pines HS or Carmel Canyon!. Rarely found 13,000 sq ft lot, with great pool and a grassy area to kick the ball around with your kids. 5 Br, 3.5 bath w a 3 car garage! Available August 4th.