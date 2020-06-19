4857 Vista Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Three Bedroom Home in Kensington - Kensington three bedroom two and a half bath home offers vintage charm and modern conveniences with a private, lush back yard that will take your breath away. Gorgeous rich plank flooring runs through the living room and bedrooms, while the kitchen, dining and bathrooms have beautiful travertine floors.



Living room is light and bright and features a gorgeous faux fireplace, French doors to the front porch, recessed lighting and plantation wood shutters. Wonderful open floor plan! Dining area is adjacent to the kitchen and features coved windows & French doors.



You will love the spacious gourmet kitchen. It features recessed lighting, a skylight, high-end stainless appliances and granite countertops. There is a pantry, computer nook and laundry room with front loading washer & dryer.

Beautiful master bedroom. Youll love the large walk-in closet with organizer. The master bath features dual sinks and travertine shower. Back bedroom offers French doors that open to the amazing backyard retreat.



Relax with friends and family in the amazing backyard while enjoying the lush landscaping that surrounds you. Mature tree offers plenty of shade and a large entertainment paver patio opens to the lush green lawn. Gardener provided.

Come and see this beautiful Kensington classic! Located in one of San Diego's most desirable neighborhoods, this Spanish style home is situated on a quiet street all within walking distance to Kensington's downtown shops and restaurants.



Between its storybook residences and quaint village center on Adams Avenue, Kensington has the most small-town charm of any enclave in San Diego. See for yourself why its home to the most iconic California Spanish style homes and well-landscaped yards in the city!



