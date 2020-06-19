All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:10 AM

4857 Vista Street

4857 Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

4857 Vista Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three Bedroom Home in Kensington - Kensington three bedroom two and a half bath home offers vintage charm and modern conveniences with a private, lush back yard that will take your breath away. Gorgeous rich plank flooring runs through the living room and bedrooms, while the kitchen, dining and bathrooms have beautiful travertine floors.

Living room is light and bright and features a gorgeous faux fireplace, French doors to the front porch, recessed lighting and plantation wood shutters. Wonderful open floor plan! Dining area is adjacent to the kitchen and features coved windows & French doors.

You will love the spacious gourmet kitchen. It features recessed lighting, a skylight, high-end stainless appliances and granite countertops. There is a pantry, computer nook and laundry room with front loading washer & dryer.
Beautiful master bedroom. Youll love the large walk-in closet with organizer. The master bath features dual sinks and travertine shower. Back bedroom offers French doors that open to the amazing backyard retreat.

Relax with friends and family in the amazing backyard while enjoying the lush landscaping that surrounds you. Mature tree offers plenty of shade and a large entertainment paver patio opens to the lush green lawn. Gardener provided.
Come and see this beautiful Kensington classic! Located in one of San Diego's most desirable neighborhoods, this Spanish style home is situated on a quiet street all within walking distance to Kensington's downtown shops and restaurants.

Between its storybook residences and quaint village center on Adams Avenue, Kensington has the most small-town charm of any enclave in San Diego. See for yourself why its home to the most iconic California Spanish style homes and well-landscaped yards in the city!

(RLNE2717519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4857 Vista Street have any available units?
4857 Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4857 Vista Street have?
Some of 4857 Vista Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4857 Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
4857 Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4857 Vista Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4857 Vista Street is pet friendly.
Does 4857 Vista Street offer parking?
No, 4857 Vista Street does not offer parking.
Does 4857 Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4857 Vista Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4857 Vista Street have a pool?
No, 4857 Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 4857 Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 4857 Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4857 Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4857 Vista Street does not have units with dishwashers.
