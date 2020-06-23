4850 Bancroft Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute Craftsman in Normal Heights - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom historic craftsman house is ready for you! Walking distance to restaurants and wonderful coffee shops.



Freshly painted with washer and dryer hook-ups in laundry room. Hardwood flooring and new faux wood blinds throughout home. Best of all, Large backyard with deck!



Pet considered with pet deposit of $300.

Year Lease--Deposit Same as the Rent

$35 Application Fee--Apply on our Website at www.thomasrealtors.net

Agent: Tiffany Patton

Thomas Realtors

CalBRE Lic.#01800423



Call or Email to Set Up Viewing!

619-296-6343



(RLNE4638210)