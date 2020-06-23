All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4850 Bancroft Street

4850 Bancroft Street · No Longer Available
Location

4850 Bancroft Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute Craftsman in Normal Heights - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom historic craftsman house is ready for you! Walking distance to restaurants and wonderful coffee shops.

Freshly painted with washer and dryer hook-ups in laundry room. Hardwood flooring and new faux wood blinds throughout home. Best of all, Large backyard with deck!

Pet considered with pet deposit of $300.
Year Lease--Deposit Same as the Rent
$35 Application Fee--Apply on our Website at www.thomasrealtors.net
Agent: Tiffany Patton
Thomas Realtors
CalBRE Lic.#01800423

Call or Email to Set Up Viewing!
619-296-6343

(RLNE4638210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4850 Bancroft Street have any available units?
4850 Bancroft Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4850 Bancroft Street have?
Some of 4850 Bancroft Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4850 Bancroft Street currently offering any rent specials?
4850 Bancroft Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4850 Bancroft Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4850 Bancroft Street is pet friendly.
Does 4850 Bancroft Street offer parking?
No, 4850 Bancroft Street does not offer parking.
Does 4850 Bancroft Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4850 Bancroft Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4850 Bancroft Street have a pool?
No, 4850 Bancroft Street does not have a pool.
Does 4850 Bancroft Street have accessible units?
No, 4850 Bancroft Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4850 Bancroft Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4850 Bancroft Street does not have units with dishwashers.
