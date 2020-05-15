All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4828 Liebel Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4828 Liebel Ct
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:51 AM

4828 Liebel Ct

4828 Liebel Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Clairemont Mesa East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4828 Liebel Court, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 5B/3BA W/ Spacious Floor Plan, Hardwood & Upgrades! - AVAILABLE NOW

-Beautiful 5B/3BA Available for Lease in the Clairemont Area. This Fantastic Home Features 2400 SF of Living Space and Boasts:
- Perfect Clairemont Location near Sprouts, Target, Home Depot, CVS, Vons and walking distance to James Madison High School
- Spacious & Open Floor Plan ideal for home office(s)
- Upgraded Windows Throughout Property
- Gleaming Hardwood Floors
- Large Living Room W/ Cozy Fireplace and dining area
- Kitchen Features: Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave, NEW Bosch Dishwasher & Kitchen Pantry
- NEW washer/dryer
- Kitchen opens to Family Room
- Family Room Features wet bar
- One Bedroom on Bottom Level
- Full Bath on Main Level
- Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms
- Large Master Bedroom
- Master Bedroom Features Walk-in Closet and Additional Closet Space
- Spacious Master Bathroom with Dual Sinks
- Light & Bright Additional Bedrooms
- Second Bathroom Features Dual Sinks
- Fenced Backyard W/ Patio
- Lush Landscaping in Front and Backyard (Landscaper maintenance included!)
- House Features Finished 2 car attached garage with upgraded floor for both cars and additional storage

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3475
- AIR CONDITIONING: No, heat only
- PET RESTRICTIONS: One dog under 25lbs considered for $40/month pet rent

- PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lkLUJaGXWoE

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Clairemont
- PARKING: Garage and driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1976

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Ice dispenser in fridge is not hooked up and will not be. Tenant agrees to place furniture sliders under furniture to protect plank flooring. Tenant agrees to allow vendor access for annual maintenance of surface of front door, plank flooring, and finished garage.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4172185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4828 Liebel Ct have any available units?
4828 Liebel Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4828 Liebel Ct have?
Some of 4828 Liebel Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4828 Liebel Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4828 Liebel Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4828 Liebel Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4828 Liebel Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4828 Liebel Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4828 Liebel Ct offers parking.
Does 4828 Liebel Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4828 Liebel Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4828 Liebel Ct have a pool?
No, 4828 Liebel Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4828 Liebel Ct have accessible units?
No, 4828 Liebel Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4828 Liebel Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4828 Liebel Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Elán Baylofts
1450 Pacific Beach Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University