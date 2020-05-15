4828 Liebel Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Amazing 5B/3BA W/ Spacious Floor Plan, Hardwood & Upgrades! - AVAILABLE NOW



-Beautiful 5B/3BA Available for Lease in the Clairemont Area. This Fantastic Home Features 2400 SF of Living Space and Boasts:

- Perfect Clairemont Location near Sprouts, Target, Home Depot, CVS, Vons and walking distance to James Madison High School

- Spacious & Open Floor Plan ideal for home office(s)

- Upgraded Windows Throughout Property

- Gleaming Hardwood Floors

- Large Living Room W/ Cozy Fireplace and dining area

- Kitchen Features: Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave, NEW Bosch Dishwasher & Kitchen Pantry

- NEW washer/dryer

- Kitchen opens to Family Room

- Family Room Features wet bar

- One Bedroom on Bottom Level

- Full Bath on Main Level

- Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms

- Large Master Bedroom

- Master Bedroom Features Walk-in Closet and Additional Closet Space

- Spacious Master Bathroom with Dual Sinks

- Light & Bright Additional Bedrooms

- Second Bathroom Features Dual Sinks

- Fenced Backyard W/ Patio

- Lush Landscaping in Front and Backyard (Landscaper maintenance included!)

- House Features Finished 2 car attached garage with upgraded floor for both cars and additional storage



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $3475

- AIR CONDITIONING: No, heat only

- PET RESTRICTIONS: One dog under 25lbs considered for $40/month pet rent



- PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lkLUJaGXWoE



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Clairemont

- PARKING: Garage and driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1976



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Ice dispenser in fridge is not hooked up and will not be. Tenant agrees to place furniture sliders under furniture to protect plank flooring. Tenant agrees to allow vendor access for annual maintenance of surface of front door, plank flooring, and finished garage.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Cats Allowed



