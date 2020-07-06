4802 Barbarossa Dr

Amenities
Property Size: 1924
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3
Deposit: $3875
Monthly Income: $9,988
Updated Furnished 4 Bedroom House with Granny Flat Furnished 1924 sq. ft. house with 4 beds/3 baths in College Grove. Main house with 3 beds/2 baths and a back detached studio with 1 bed/1 bath. Spacious main house with laminate wood flooring and carpet throughout. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances that include; refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Dining area with laminated wood flooring and access to the backyard from the sliding glass doors. Living room with carpet and brick fireplace. All bedrooms with carpet and ceiling fans. Bathrooms with updated vanities. Master bedroom with built-in office desk and two closets. Master bath with tiled shower and updated vanity. Washer and dryer included in spacious laundry room with linen cabinets for additional storage. Low maintenance lush front and back yard with landscaper included.