4802 Barbarossa Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Property Size: 1924



Bedrooms: 4



Bathrooms: 3



Deposit: $3875



Monthly Income: $9,988



Updated Furnished 4 Bedroom House with Granny Flat Furnished 1924 sq. ft. house with 4 beds/3 baths in College Grove. Main house with 3 beds/2 baths and a back detached studio with 1 bed/1 bath. Spacious main house with laminate wood flooring and carpet throughout. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances that include; refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Dining area with laminated wood flooring and access to the backyard from the sliding glass doors. Living room with carpet and brick fireplace. All bedrooms with carpet and ceiling fans. Bathrooms with updated vanities. Master bedroom with built-in office desk and two closets. Master bath with tiled shower and updated vanity. Washer and dryer included in spacious laundry room with linen cabinets for additional storage. Low maintenance lush front and back yard with landscaper included.