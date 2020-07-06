All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4802 Barbarossa Dr

4802 Barbarossa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4802 Barbarossa Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Property Size: 1924

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Deposit: $3875

Monthly Income: $9,988

Updated Furnished 4 Bedroom House with Granny Flat Furnished 1924 sq. ft. house with 4 beds/3 baths in College Grove. Main house with 3 beds/2 baths and a back detached studio with 1 bed/1 bath. Spacious main house with laminate wood flooring and carpet throughout. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances that include; refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Dining area with laminated wood flooring and access to the backyard from the sliding glass doors. Living room with carpet and brick fireplace. All bedrooms with carpet and ceiling fans. Bathrooms with updated vanities. Master bedroom with built-in office desk and two closets. Master bath with tiled shower and updated vanity. Washer and dryer included in spacious laundry room with linen cabinets for additional storage. Low maintenance lush front and back yard with landscaper included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4802 Barbarossa Dr have any available units?
4802 Barbarossa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4802 Barbarossa Dr have?
Some of 4802 Barbarossa Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4802 Barbarossa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4802 Barbarossa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4802 Barbarossa Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4802 Barbarossa Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4802 Barbarossa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4802 Barbarossa Dr offers parking.
Does 4802 Barbarossa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4802 Barbarossa Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4802 Barbarossa Dr have a pool?
No, 4802 Barbarossa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4802 Barbarossa Dr have accessible units?
No, 4802 Barbarossa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4802 Barbarossa Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4802 Barbarossa Dr has units with dishwashers.

