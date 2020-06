Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled 2/1 in Clairemont. Close to Clairemont shopping center, easy access to 52 and 5 freeway and Costco. Fully fenced in back yard with patio furniture, ceiling fans, all appliances (stove, washer/dryer, microwave, dishwasher and fridge). Recessed lighting through out home modern fixtures. Available now! One car garage with washer and dryer. Perfect, clean space ready for move in.