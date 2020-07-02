All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

4769 Hawley Boulevard #3

4769 Hawley Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4769 Hawley Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!!! - 2 bed 1 bath condo in Normal Heights!

Mint condition lower unit available in the Normal Heights area. This home features new flooring, paint, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, AC, washer / dryer, parking, a private patio, fireplace & paid water.

Pets ok w/ pet deposit

Available 10/15 to rent for a 1 year lease!

Rent: $1,950
Deposit: $1,900
Application Fee: $40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

(RLNE5161403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4769 Hawley Boulevard #3 have any available units?
4769 Hawley Boulevard #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4769 Hawley Boulevard #3 have?
Some of 4769 Hawley Boulevard #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4769 Hawley Boulevard #3 currently offering any rent specials?
4769 Hawley Boulevard #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4769 Hawley Boulevard #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4769 Hawley Boulevard #3 is pet friendly.
Does 4769 Hawley Boulevard #3 offer parking?
Yes, 4769 Hawley Boulevard #3 offers parking.
Does 4769 Hawley Boulevard #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4769 Hawley Boulevard #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4769 Hawley Boulevard #3 have a pool?
No, 4769 Hawley Boulevard #3 does not have a pool.
Does 4769 Hawley Boulevard #3 have accessible units?
No, 4769 Hawley Boulevard #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4769 Hawley Boulevard #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4769 Hawley Boulevard #3 has units with dishwashers.

