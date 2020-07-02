4769 Hawley Boulevard #3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW!!! - 2 bed 1 bath condo in Normal Heights!



Mint condition lower unit available in the Normal Heights area. This home features new flooring, paint, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, AC, washer / dryer, parking, a private patio, fireplace & paid water.



Pets ok w/ pet deposit



Available 10/15 to rent for a 1 year lease!



Rent: $1,950

Deposit: $1,900

Application Fee: $40 per person



Joe Carta Realty

619-280-1800

www.joecartarealty.com



