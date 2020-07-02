4769 Hawley Boulevard #3

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW!!! - 2 bed 1 bath condo in Normal Heights!
Mint condition lower unit available in the Normal Heights area. This home features new flooring, paint, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, AC, washer / dryer, parking, a private patio, fireplace & paid water.
Pets ok w/ pet deposit
Available 10/15 to rent for a 1 year lease!
Rent: $1,950
Deposit: $1,900
Application Fee: $40 per person
Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com
Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.
(RLNE5161403)