San Diego, CA
4766 Appleton St.
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

4766 Appleton St.

4766 Appleton Street · No Longer Available
San Diego
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

4766 Appleton Street, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4766 Appleton St. Available 09/01/19 3 Bedroom Clairemont Home! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home available in Clairemont! This home has plenty of room and is open and spacious. This home also features a sunroom and fenced backyard. Located conveniently close to UCSD, SDSU, Mission Bay, and he Pacific Ocean, Airport. Easy access to schools, shopping, entertainment and employment centers. The subject's neighborhood is in close proximity to Genesee Plaza and is in the middle of Interstate 5 and Interstate 805 which gives added appeal. Landscaper is included with the property. Pets are allowed.
DRE 01197438

(RLNE5074392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4766 Appleton St. have any available units?
4766 Appleton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4766 Appleton St. have?
Some of 4766 Appleton St.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4766 Appleton St. currently offering any rent specials?
4766 Appleton St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4766 Appleton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4766 Appleton St. is pet friendly.
Does 4766 Appleton St. offer parking?
Yes, 4766 Appleton St. offers parking.
Does 4766 Appleton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4766 Appleton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4766 Appleton St. have a pool?
No, 4766 Appleton St. does not have a pool.
Does 4766 Appleton St. have accessible units?
No, 4766 Appleton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4766 Appleton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4766 Appleton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
