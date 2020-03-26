4758 Bancroft St

Amenities

Location, location, location. Come live in a 1920s Craftsman 1,200 sq/ft house located north of Adams Avenue. Walk to the famous Adams Ave. Music And Art Fair. 2bd/1ba with extra large yard -perfect for kids to run around or small/large dog. Kitchen has white shaker cabinets, light grey quartz countertops, large stainless steel sink and faucet, teal glass backsplash, brand new french door refrigerator and matching dish washer, and professional industrial stove valued at $7,000. Brand new washer and dryer. Original wood flooring throughout, quartz fireplace and ceiling fans in living area and both bedrooms. Tons of natural lighting. Bathroom was completely renovated with large shower, contemporary sink and new tile flooring. Recently added central AC (yes, central AC!) and heating. Parking space will hold up to 3-4 vehicles. No street parking needed. Walk to shops, restaurants, bars and everything Adams Ave. has to offer. Property will be ready to lease on or before June 1st 2020.

