San Diego, CA
4758 Bancroft St
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

4758 Bancroft St

4758 Bancroft Street · No Longer Available
Location

4758 Bancroft Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 06/01/20 Perfectly Located Craftsman House with Large Yard - Property Id: 250026

Location, location, location. Come live in a 1920s Craftsman 1,200 sq/ft house located north of Adams Avenue. Walk to the famous Adams Ave. Music And Art Fair. 2bd/1ba with extra large yard -perfect for kids to run around or small/large dog. Kitchen has white shaker cabinets, light grey quartz countertops, large stainless steel sink and faucet, teal glass backsplash, brand new french door refrigerator and matching dish washer, and professional industrial stove valued at $7,000. Brand new washer and dryer. Original wood flooring throughout, quartz fireplace and ceiling fans in living area and both bedrooms. Tons of natural lighting. Bathroom was completely renovated with large shower, contemporary sink and new tile flooring. Recently added central AC (yes, central AC!) and heating. Parking space will hold up to 3-4 vehicles. No street parking needed. Walk to shops, restaurants, bars and everything Adams Ave. has to offer. Property will be ready to lease on or before June 1st 2020.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250026
Property Id 250026

(RLNE5663097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4758 Bancroft St have any available units?
4758 Bancroft St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4758 Bancroft St have?
Some of 4758 Bancroft St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4758 Bancroft St currently offering any rent specials?
4758 Bancroft St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4758 Bancroft St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4758 Bancroft St is pet friendly.
Does 4758 Bancroft St offer parking?
Yes, 4758 Bancroft St offers parking.
Does 4758 Bancroft St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4758 Bancroft St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4758 Bancroft St have a pool?
No, 4758 Bancroft St does not have a pool.
Does 4758 Bancroft St have accessible units?
No, 4758 Bancroft St does not have accessible units.
Does 4758 Bancroft St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4758 Bancroft St has units with dishwashers.

